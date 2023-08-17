Washington State Baby Names, Least to Most Popular
Baby names, there are so many to choose from! How do we pick one? And how do we pick one that our friends haven't already come up with?
Here are the Top 10 Baby Names for Washington State Residents:
10. Alexander and Isabella
Alexander: "The name Alexander is primarily a male name of Greek origin that means Defender of the People." - BabyNames.com
Isabella: "The name Isabella is primarily a female name of Italian origin that means God Is My Oath." - BabyNames.com
9. Lucas and Hazel
Lucas: "The name Lucas is primarily a male name of Latin origin that means From Lucania, Italy." - BabyNames.com
Hazel: "The name Hazel is primarily a female name of English origin that means The Hazel Tree." - BabyNames.com
8. William and Mia
William: "The name William is primarily a male name of English origin that means Will, Desire and Helmet, Protection." - BabyNames.com
Mia: "The name Mia is primarily a female name of English origin that means Of The Sea Or Bitter." - BabyNames.com
7. Theodore and Ava
Theodore: "The name Theodore is primarily a male name of Greek origin that means Gift Of God, Divine Gift." - BabyNames.com
Ava: "The name Ava is primarily a female name of English origin that means To Breathe, To Live." - BabyNames.com
6. Elijah and Evelyn
Elijah: "The name Elijah is primarily a male name of Hebrew origin that means My God Is Yahweh." - BabyNames.com
Evelyn: "The name Evelyn is primarily a female name of English origin that means Desired/Beautiful." - BabyNames.com
5. Henry and Sophia
Henry: "The name Henry is primarily a male name of German origin that means Ruler Of The Home." - BabyNames.com
Sophia: "The name Sophia is primarily a female name of Greek origin that means Wisdom." - BabyNames.com
4. Benjamin and Amelia
Benjamin: "The name Benjamin is primarily a male name of Hebrew origin that means Son Of My Right Hand." - BabyNames.com
Amelia: "The name Amelia is primarily a female name of Latin origin that means Work." - BabyNames.com
3. Noah and Charolette
Noah: "The name Noah is primarily a gender-neutral name of Hebrew origin that means Rest, Peace." - BabyNames.com
Charolette: "The name Charolette is primarily a female name of American origin that means Free." - BabyNames.com
2. Liam and Emma
Liam: "The name Liam is primarily a male name of Irish origin that means Desired Helmet/Protector." - BabyNames.com
Emma: "The name Emma is primarily a female name of German origin that means Universal." - BabyNames.com
1. Oliver and Olivia
Oliver: "The name Oliver is primarily a male name of English origin that means Olive Tree." - BabyNames.com
Olivia: "The name Olivia is primarily a female name of English origin that means Olive." - BabyNames.com
Any of this spark inspiration?
Here's the full list of Washington State Names for Babies (top names)
