Washington State Baby Names, Least to Most Popular

Baby names, there are so many to choose from! How do we pick one? And how do we pick one that our friends haven't already come up with?

Here are the Top 10 Baby Names for Washington State Residents:

10. Alexander and Isabella

Alexander: "The name Alexander is primarily a male name of Greek origin that means Defender of the People." - BabyNames.com

Isabella: "The name Isabella is primarily a female name of Italian origin that means God Is My Oath." - BabyNames.com

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva Photo Credit: Aly/Canva loading...

9. Lucas and Hazel

Lucas: "The name Lucas is primarily a male name of Latin origin that means From Lucania, Italy." - BabyNames.com

Hazel: "The name Hazel is primarily a female name of English origin that means The Hazel Tree." - BabyNames.com

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva Photo Credit: Aly/Canva loading...

8. William and Mia

William: "The name William is primarily a male name of English origin that means Will, Desire and Helmet, Protection." - BabyNames.com

Mia: "The name Mia is primarily a female name of English origin that means Of The Sea Or Bitter." - BabyNames.com

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva Photo Credit: Aly/Canva loading...

7. Theodore and Ava

Theodore: "The name Theodore is primarily a male name of Greek origin that means Gift Of God, Divine Gift." - BabyNames.com

Ava: "The name Ava is primarily a female name of English origin that means To Breathe, To Live." - BabyNames.com

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva Photo Credit: Aly/Canva loading...

6. Elijah and Evelyn

Elijah: "The name Elijah is primarily a male name of Hebrew origin that means My God Is Yahweh." - BabyNames.com

Evelyn: "The name Evelyn is primarily a female name of English origin that means Desired/Beautiful." - BabyNames.com

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva Photo Credit: Aly/Canva loading...

5. Henry and Sophia

Henry: "The name Henry is primarily a male name of German origin that means Ruler Of The Home." - BabyNames.com

Sophia: "The name Sophia is primarily a female name of Greek origin that means Wisdom." - BabyNames.com

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva Photo Credit: Aly/Canva loading...

4. Benjamin and Amelia

Benjamin: "The name Benjamin is primarily a male name of Hebrew origin that means Son Of My Right Hand." - BabyNames.com

Amelia: "The name Amelia is primarily a female name of Latin origin that means Work." - BabyNames.com

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva Photo Credit: Aly/Canva loading...

3. Noah and Charolette

Noah: "The name Noah is primarily a gender-neutral name of Hebrew origin that means Rest, Peace." - BabyNames.com

Charolette: "The name Charolette is primarily a female name of American origin that means Free." - BabyNames.com

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva Photo Credit: Aly/Canva loading...

2. Liam and Emma

Liam: "The name Liam is primarily a male name of Irish origin that means Desired Helmet/Protector." - BabyNames.com

Emma: "The name Emma is primarily a female name of German origin that means Universal." - BabyNames.com

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva Photo Credit: Aly/Canva loading...

1. Oliver and Olivia

Oliver: "The name Oliver is primarily a male name of English origin that means Olive Tree." - BabyNames.com

Olivia: "The name Olivia is primarily a female name of English origin that means Olive." - BabyNames.com

Photo Credit: Aly/canva Photo Credit: Aly/Canva loading...

Any of this spark inspiration?

Here's the full list of Washington State Names for Babies (top names)

See These Rappers' Kids With Unique Names

Top 10 Disney-Inspired Baby Names Below, discover the 10 most popular baby names inspired by beloved Disney characters.