Why Hawaii & Washington Resident’s Live Longer
Report Says Washington Residents Have a Longer Life Expectancy
Will you live a longer life depending on where you live?
Yes, perhaps.
Federal data released in August of 2023, from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, and the Census Bureau, found:
* Hawaii has the highest overall ranking of all 50 states (and the District of Columbia) with a life expectancy of 80.7 years.
The state of Washington came in 2nd overall!
Washington men lived an average of 76.9 years (2nd overall in the US, behind Hawaii.) Washington women lived an average of 81.6 years (3rd overall in the US, behind Hawaii and California.)
Minnesota, California, and Massachusetts are the other states in the Top Five for life longevity.
Each of these five states has access to great outdoor recreation - which results in more active residents.
The average U.S. life expectancy overall has declined three years in a row to the latest average age of 77 years.
A big factor in the dip in life expectancy in our country - was the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
What does the study look at - in finding out what states are considered healthy and unhealthy?
The study is determined by measuring: Actual life expectancy at birth, in all 50 states and D.C. against eight healthy lifestyle metrics that look into:
* Diet
* Exercise
* Mental Well-Being
"Active aging" that promotes a longer life involves six important factors
* Physical
* Cognitive/Mental health
* Emotional
* Environmental
* Social
* Spiritual health—can help increase longevity and quality of life. And having a positive mindset helps as well.
According to university research, individuals who have negative attitudes about growing older - shorten their life expectancy by 7.5 years.
Other factors to play into the longevity of life include:
* Genetics
* Environmental Concerns
* Access to Health Care
Top 10 States for Longevity of Life
|State
|Life Expectancy
|1- Hawaii
|80.7
|2- Washington
|79.2
|3- Minnesota
|79.1
|4- California
|79
|5- Massachusettes
|79
|6- New Hampshire
|79
|7- Vermont
|78.8
|8- Oregon
|78.8
|9- Utah
|78.6
|10- Connecticut
|78.4
Bottom 10 States for Longevity of Life
|State
|Life Expectancy
|42- New Mexico
|75.1
|43- Oklahoma
|74.8
|44- Arkansas
|73.8
|45- Tennessee
|73.8
|46- Kentucky
|74.1
|47- Alabama
|73.5
|48- Louisiana
|73.1
|49- West Virginia
|73.2
|50- Mississippi
|71.9
The 10 states with the unhealthiest lifestyles are found to have the lowest life expectancies and are mainly in the Southeastern part of the US.
INFO: CDC, Fortune Magazine
Top 10 Healthiest States
