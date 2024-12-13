Restaurant That Closed 41 Locations in 2024 – Still Has 13 in WA
Washington has recently seen several restaurants shut down as restaurant chains have had to save costs with underperforming locations in 2024.
What Restaurants downsized in 2024?
Major chains included TGI Fridays, MOD Pizza, Outback Steakhouse, and Applebee's. All listed downsized due to underperformance.
Others, including Boston Market, Red Lobster, and Denny’s, have closed locations due to severe financial troubles. In Denny's case, they admitted they suffered from inflation-related challenges - forcing it to close 57 locations in 2023 and 150 more by the end of 2025.
In Outback Steakhouse’s case - they shut down 41 stores in 2024. Outback Steakhouse is one of the places I like to stop in and eat - when I'm in Yakima or the Tri-Cities.
Outback Steakhouse's wheelhouse of items that it gets right includes grilled steaks, chicken, and seafood. They also make great crisp salads, freshly made soups, sides, and their world-famous Bloomin' Onion.
Were Any Outback Restaurants Closed in Washington?
Washington wasn't among the eight states affected by the 41 Outback closures in 2024, and none in the Evergreen State are planned to disappear in 2025.
Outback Steakhouse has 13 locations in Washington, including:
Bellevue
(425) 746-4647
Bothell
(425) 486-7340
Everett
(425) 513-2181
Marysville
(360) 657-5589
Olympia
(360) 352-4692
Puyallup
(253) 864-7725
Snohomish
(360) 243-3462
Spokane
(509) 484-6956
Spokane Valley
(509) 892-6700
Tri-Cities
(509) 735-9304
Tukwila
(206) 575-9705
Vancouver (WA)
(360) 883-0005
Yakima
(509) 469-4886
