Restaurant That Closed 41 Locations in 2024 – Still Has 13 in WA

Washington has recently seen several restaurants shut down as restaurant chains have had to save costs with underperforming locations in 2024.

What Restaurants downsized in 2024?

Major chains included TGI Fridays, MOD Pizza, Outback Steakhouse, and Applebee's. All listed downsized due to underperformance.

Others, including Boston Market, Red Lobster, and Denny’s, have closed locations due to severe financial troubles. In Denny's case, they admitted they suffered from inflation-related challenges - forcing it to close 57 locations in 2023 and 150 more by the end of 2025.

In Outback Steakhouse’s case - they shut down 41 stores in 2024. Outback Steakhouse is one of the places I like to stop in and eat - when I'm in Yakima or the Tri-Cities.

Outback Steakhouse's wheelhouse of items that it gets right includes grilled steaks, chicken, and seafood. They also make great crisp salads, freshly made soups, sides, and their world-famous Bloomin' Onion.

Were Any Outback Restaurants Closed in Washington?

Washington wasn't among the eight states affected by the 41 Outback closures in 2024, and none in the Evergreen State are planned to disappear in 2025.

Outback Steakhouse has 13 locations in Washington, including:

Bellevue

15100 S.E. 38th St.

Bellevue, WA 98006

(425) 746-4647

Bothell

22606 Bothell-Everett Hwy

Bothell, WA 98021

(425) 486-7340

Everett

10121 Evergreen Way #15

(425) 513-2181

Marysville

2537 172nd St NE

Marysville, WA 98271

(360) 657-5589

Olympia

2615 Capital Mall Dr. SW

Olympia, WA 98502

(360) 352-4692

Puyallup

12920 Meridian E.

Puyallup, WA 98373

(253) 864-7725

Snohomish

2709 Bickford Ave Suite F

(360) 243-3462

Spokane

4750 N Division St.

Spokane, WA 99207

(509) 484-6956

Spokane Valley

14746 E Indiana Ave

Spokane Valley, WA 99216

(509) 892-6700

Tri-Cities

6819 W Canal Ave

Kennewick, WA 99336

(509) 735-9304

Tukwila

16510 Southcenter Pkwy.

Tukwila, WA 98188

(206) 575-9705

Vancouver (WA)

8700 NE Vancouver Mall Dr.

Vancouver, WA 98662

(360) 883-0005

Yakima

2412 Rudkin Rd.

Union Gap, WA 98903

(509) 469-4886

