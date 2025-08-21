My first job was cleaning up the bakery and butcher department at my local grocery store. Sometimes, I would get back from an away basketball game after midnight and head straight to the grocery store and get my responsibilities done. The year was 1984, and I remember making $3.35 an hour.

Do you remember how much you made with your first job?

Washington State's minimum wage has increased over the years, starting at $1 per hour in 1959 and reaching $16.66 per hour in 2025. The state has experienced regular increases, especially since the early 2000s, often linked to the cost of living and inflation adjustments. Some cities, like Seattle, have even higher minimum wages.

Here's a look at Washington’s Minimum wages over the decades

The historic minimum wage law was passed in 1959

The state's first minimum wage law was enacted in 1959, setting the rate at $1 per hour.

The Early Years (1960s-1970s):

Washington's first minimum wage bump was in 1961, setting the rate at $1.15 per hour. There were subsequent increases throughout the 60s and 70s, with a significant jump to $2.00 in 1975.

The 1980s to the 1990s

Minimum wage was $3.35 per hour from 1981 until 1990. The minimum wage continued to rise, reaching $5.70 by 1999.

2000s-2015:

Washington residents saw consistent increases, year after year, moving from $6.50 in 2000 to $9.47 in 2015.

2017-Present:

After a brief period without changes, Washington increased the minimum wage to $11.00 in 2017 and has seen increases since.

2025:

The minimum wage is set to be $16.66 per hour, making it the highest in the United States, according to a recent report from Factorial HR Software.

NOTE: Seattle Minimum Wage:

Seattle has its minimum wage ordinance, which currently stands at $20.76 per hour for all employers in 2025, exceeding the state minimum wage.

