Eight Washington Individuals Made the Forbes Richest 400

Technically, I see seven current Washington residents listed on the Forbes Top 400 list of the richest in America. Amazon head man, Jeff Bezos (listed as the #2 richest behind Elon Musk) recently announced in early November that he’s moving to Miami, Florida. (Editors note: We’ll still include Florida Man Jeff Bezos in our list of Washington’s richest)

So, here are your eight richest Washington residents who ended up on the recent Forbes 400 Richest in America.

Like all great countdowns, we’ll work our way to the top.

#356 Howard Shultz

Age: 70

Occupation: Starbucks

Worth in 2023: $3.2 billion

Advice: “Stick to your values, they are your foundation. Hold people accountable, but give them the tools to succeed. Make the tough choices; it's how you execute that counts. Be decisive in times of crisis.” -Howard Shultz from his book, Onward: How Starbucks Fought for Its Life without Losing Its Soul

Former Starbucks CEO Schultz Testifies At Senate Hearing On Labor And Unions Howard Shultz CREDIT: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images loading...

#267 Gabe Newell

Age: 60

Occupation: Videogames (Valve CEO)

Worth in 2023: $4.3 billion

Advice: 'Don't ever, ever try to lie to the internet - because they will catch you. They will deconstruct your spin. They will remember everything you ever say for eternity.' -Gabe Newell via Business Insider

The International 2018 - Day 1 Valve CEO Gabe Newell CREDIT: Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images loading...

#164 Charles Simonyi

Age: 75

Occupation: Microsoft

Worth in 2023: 6.4 billion

Advice: “If I were young, I would look into AI, and I would look into quantum computing,” -Charles Simonyi via Geek Wire

Space Tourist Charles Simonyi Lands In Kazakhstan Space Tourist Charles Simonyi Lands In Kazakhstan CREDIT: Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images loading...

#66 Melinda French-Gates

Age: 59

Occupation: Microsoft

Worth in 2023: $10.3 billion

Advice: “My advice to new graduates is the same advice my mom gave me as a little girl: Set your own agenda, or someone else will.” -Melinda Gates-French via Twitter

Clooney Foundation For Justice's "The Albies" Melinda French Gates CREDIT: Cindy Ord/Getty Images loading...

#21 MacKenzie Scott

Age: 53

Occupation: Amazon

Worth in 2023: 37.1 billion

Advice: “Communities with a habit of removing obstacles for different subsets of people tend to get better for everyone.” MacKenzie Scott via Medium

Mackenzie Scott (via Facebook) Mackenzie Scott (via Facebook) loading...

#9 Steve Ballmer

Age: 67

Occupation: Microsoft

Worth in 2023: $101 billion

Advice: “The most important thing in leadership is actually pointing people the right direction. If you should be zagging left and you send people down the right, that's the biggest failure a leader can make.” -Steve Ballmer via Business Insider

2018 New York Times Dealbook Steve Ballmer CREDIT: Michael Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times loading...

#6 Bill Gates

Age: 67

Occupation: Microsoft

Worth in 2023: $111 billion

Advice: “Take risks and not fear failure…failure is a valuable teacher and an essential part of the learning process.” -Bill Gates via Times of India

The New York Times Climate Forward Summit 2023 Bill Gates CREDIT: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for The New York Times loading...

#2 Jeff Bezos (now a resident of Miami, Florida)

Age: 59

Occupation: Amazon

Worth in 2023: $161 billion

Advice: "The most important thing is to be customer-obsessed. Don't satisfy them, absolutely delight them." -Jeff Bezos via Business Insider

"The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" Premiere – Arrivals Jeff Bezos CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images loading...

INFO: Forbes.com