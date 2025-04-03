16 Washington Hospitals Earned an &#8220;A&#8221; Rating in 2025

16 Washington Hospitals Earned an “A” Rating in 2025

In early March of 2024, my mother had a health emergency. The hospital staff at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Silverdale, thankfully, saved her life.

The Leapfrog Group website gives out hospital safety grades for medical centers all over America. 

The grades from medical experts come from highly accredited institutions like Harvard, Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing, Stanford, UC Davis, Vanderbilt, and the CDC.

Late last summer in 2024, Leapfrog graded 46 Washington hospitals. 13 Washington hospitals made an "A" rating. Click HERE to see the 2024 Washington hospital grades. 

The recent 2025 report card now shows 49 hospitals that were graded on how each institution deals with: 

  • Infections
  • Problems with surgery,
  • Safety problems like falls, collapsed lungs, and blood clots, 
  • What measures do they have in place to prevent errors? 
  • Training of the doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff.
  • How well they communicate with each other. 

 

16 WA Hospitals Recently Earned an “A” rating

 

Capital Medical Center (Olympia)

3900 Capital Mall Drive SW

 

EvergreenHealth (Kirkland)

12040 NE 128th Street

 

MultiCare Covington Medical Center (Covington)

17700 SE 272nd St

 

MultiCare Valley Hospital (Spokane Valley)

12606 E Mission Ave

 

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center (Vancouver, WA)

400 NE Mother Joseph Place

 

PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center (Bellingham)

2901 Squalicum Parkway

 

St. Anne Hospital (Burien)

16251 Sylvester Road SW

 

St. Anthony Hospital (Gig Harbor)

11567 Canterwood Boulevard NW

 

St. Clare Hospital (Lakewood)

11315 Bridgeport Way SW

 

St. Francis Hospital (Federal Way)

34515 Ninth Avenue S.

 

St. Joseph Medical Center of Tacoma

1717 S. J Street

 

St. Michael Medical Center (Silverdale)

1800 NW Myhre Rd

 

Swedish Health Services Issaquah

751 N.E. Blakely Drive

 

Swedish Medical Center Ballard (Seattle)

5300 Tallman Avenue NW

 

Swedish Medical Center First Hill (Seattle)

747 Broadway

 

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)

1100 Ninth Avenue

 

7 WA Hospitals Recently Earned a “B” rating

 

Madigan Army Medical Center (JBLM - Tacoma)

9040 Jackson Ave

 

MultiCare Auburn Medical Center (Auburn)

202 N. Division Street

 

MultiCare Deaconess Hospital (Spokane)

800 W. Fifth Avenue

 

Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital (Puyallup)

401 15th Avenue SE

 

Swedish Edmonds Hospital

21601 76th Avenue W.

 

Swedish Medical Center Cherry Hill (Seattle)

500 17th Avenue

 

Tacoma General Hospital

315 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

 

25 WA Hospitals Recently Earned a “C” rating

 

Confluence Health Hospital - Central Campus (Wenatchee - formerly known as Central Washington Hospital)

1201 S Miller St

 

Confluence Health Hospital - Mares Campus (Wenatchee - formerly known as Wenatchee Valley Medical Center)

820 N Chelan Ave

 

EvergreenHealth Monroe

14701 179th Ave SE

 

Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital (Aberdeen)

915 Anderson Dr

 

Harborview Medical Center (Seattle)

325 Ninth Avenue

 

Island Health (Anacortes)

1211 24th St

 

Kadlec Regional Medical Center (Richland)

888 Swift Boulevard

 

Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center (Vancouver, WA)

2211 NE 139th St

 

MultiCare Allenmore Hospital (Tacoma)

1901 S. Union Avenue

 

MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital 

2811 Tieton Drive

 

Olympic Medical Center (Port Angeles)

939 Caroline St

 

Overlake Hospital Medical Center (Bellevue)

1035 116th Avenue NE

 

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center (Longview)

1615 Delaware Street

 

Providence Centralia Hospital (Centralia)

914 S. Scheuber Road

 

Providence Holy Family Hospital (Spokane)

5633 N Lidgerwood St

 

Providence Regional Medical Center Everett

1700 13th Street

 

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center (Spokane)

101 W 8th Ave

 

Providence St. Mary Medical Center (Walla Walla)

401 W. Poplar Street

 

Providence St. Peter Hospital (Olympia)

413 Lilly Road NE

 

Samaritan Hospital (Moses Lake)

801 E. Wheeler Road

 

Skagit Valley Hospital (Mount Vernon)

300 Hospital Pkwy

 

Trios Southridge Hospital (Kennewick)

3810 Plaza Way

 

University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake Campus (Seattle)

1959 NE Pacific Street

 

University of Washington Medical Center - Northwest Campus (Seattle)

1550 N. 115th Street

 

Valley Medical Center (Renton)

400 S. 43rd Street PO Box 50010

 

1 WA Hospital Recently Earned a “D” rating

 

Cascade Valley Hospital (Arlington)

330 S Stillaguamish Ave 

