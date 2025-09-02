According to the Washington State Board of Education website, high school graduation requirements in Washington include earning 24 credits. Students must also complete a non-credit "high school and beyond plan" course and a Washington state history course.

Washington has 270 school districts with 725 high schools. There are over 17,000 high school teachers across the state, serving more than 368,000 students. The average student-to-teacher ratio in Washington is roughly 21:1.

How did US News rank the High Schools across Washington?

US News primarily used data from the 2022-2023 school year (sourced from the U.S. Department of Education's Common Core of Data and state education agencies) to assign schools an overall percentile score from 0 to 100 based on six weighted factors:

30% based on college readiness

20% on state assessment performance

10% on the underserved student performance (Performance of Black, Hispanic, and low-income students)

10% on the proportion of 12th-grade students who took and earned qualifying scores on AP and/or IB exams across multiple subject areas.

20% on the proportion of students scoring proficient or above on state-required math, science, and reading assessments, adjusted for student background.

10% on the school's graduation rate.

Here are the US News ten highest-rated high schools in Washington

10) Bellevue High School - Bellevue

9) Vancouver ITech Prep - Vancouver (WA)

8) Mercer Island High School - Mercer Island

7) Interlake Senior High School - Bellevue

6) Bainbridge High School - Bainbridge Island

5) Lincoln High School - Seattle

4) Raisbeck Aviation High School - Tukwila

3) Newport Senior High School - Bellevue

2) International School - Bellevue

1) Nikola Tesla Stem High School - Redmond

Here are the ten highest-rated high schools east of the Cascades

10) Mt. Spokane High School - Mead School District (ranked 60th in Washington)

9) Ridgeline High School - Liberty Lake (ranked 59th in Washington)

8) Walla Walla High School - Walla Walla (ranked 58th in Washington)

7) North Central High School - Spokane (ranked 57th in Washington

6) Kamiakin High School - Kennewick (ranked 55th in Washington)

5) Bridgeport High School - Bridgeport (ranked 52nd in Washington)

4) Ferris High School - Spokane’s South Hill (ranked 51st in Washington)

3) Hanford High School - Hanford (ranked 43rd in Washington

2) Lewis & Clark High School - Spokane (ranked 33rd in Washington)

1) Pullman High School - Pullman (ranked 22nd in Washington)

The top ten-ranked high schools in North Central Washington

10) Warden High School - Warden (48th-ranked school east of the Cascades and 201st in Washington)

9) Manson School District - Manson (47th-ranked school east of the Cascades and 199th in WA)

8) Okanogan High School - Okanogan (43rd-ranked school east of the Cascades and 192nd in WA)

7) Waterville High School - Waterville (34th-ranked school east of the Cascades and 170th in Washington)

6) Pateros High School - Pateros (33rd-ranked school east of the Cascades and 163rd in Washington)

5) Tonasket High School - Tonasket (31st-ranked school east of the Cascades and 157th in Washington)

4) Omak High School - Omak (29th-ranked school east of the Cascades and 145th in Washington)

3) Entiat Middle and High School - Entiat (27th-ranked school east of the Cascades and 138th in Washington)

2) Almira Coulee Hartline - Coulee Hartline School District (13th-ranked school east of the Cascades and 69th best in Washington)

1) Bridgeport High School - Bridgeport (mentioned above as the 5th best school east of the Cascades and 52nd in Washington)

