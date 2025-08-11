Ever dream of living the Yellowstone lifestyle and being a cowboy or a cowgirl?

There are two highly rated Dude Ranches in Washington where you can have the experience of a lifetime.

Here are the two highest-rated dude ranches in Washington

​​Bull Hill Guest Ranch and K-Diamond-K Guest Ranch are noted as top choices for dude ranches in Washington. Both ranches offer unique experiences, and the best option depends on your preferences and desired activities.

Bull Hill Guest Ranch - Come for the 50,000 acres of wilderness, the horseback riding, the fishing, the swimming, and the cattle drives. Bud Hill Guest Ranch is located in Kettle Falls and offers great hospitality with a focus on the western lifestyle.

Here's a recent review;

-TripAdvisor review Would highly recommend - LOVE. Having an assigned wrangler for our group was perfect, so we didn't have to keep up with a large group. Luke, our wrangler, would ask us what kind of riding we wanted to do, so it is completely customized to our needs. We even got to move cattle, and it was amazing. They make you feel at home with access to the cookhouse all day. The always-stocked cookie jar was a big hit. Meals were great, even for my vegetarian daughter.

Location: Kettle Falls, Washington.

Vibe: A blend of history, activity, and hospitality, according to Bull Hill Guest Ranch .

Unique: Offers a private airstrip and lake.

K-Diamond-K Guest Ranch - Praised for its beautiful lodge, friendly animals, and various activities like horseback riding and milking goats, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Including Jacqueline S, who wrote:

This ranch is absolutely magical! I brought my three young kids here for a vacation and we all fell in love with the ranch. Kathy and her staff go above and beyond to provide comfort and to make you feel right at home. There are tons of activities for the kids to do ...Our favorite part of the trip was the horseback riding. We will definitely be back again. -TripAdvisor Review

Location: Republic, Washington.

Features: Petting zoo, opportunities to milk goats and cows, horseback riding, and other activities like target shooting and kayaking, according to its website.

Vibe: Friendly atmosphere with welcoming staff and beautiful scenery.

Unique: A full-time cattle ranch and veterinary clinic.

