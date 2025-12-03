Dog Ownership in Washington: Ranks 7th in the US
Dogs are such incredible companions. Their loyalty and genuine concern for our well-being shine through, especially during walks. Next time you're by the irrigation canal or exploring your neighborhood, take a moment to observe how they interact with strangers. You'll be amazed at their protective instincts and loving nature.
Your dog will look up to check if you are feeling anxious. We truly don’t deserve dogs. A recent nationwide survey by Forbes Advisor found that dog owners are incredibly devoted and willing to make professional, financial, and personal sacrifices for their pets.
Forbes Advisor analyzed states based on seven key metrics, including dog owners who make professional, financial, and personal sacrifices for their dogs.
Two of the top ten are here in the Pacific Northwest: Washington (7th) & Oregon (10th)
Washington is tied with Arkansas for 7th in America
Washington ranked fifth among states where residents move out of an apartment to provide their dog with a yard. Additionally, dog owners in Washington are the seventh most likely to live on a tighter budget in order to cover their dogs' expenses.
Top Pet Peeves of Owning a Dog in Washington
Owning a dog comes with significant responsibilities. Potty training, providing food, and covering veterinary bills are essential to keeping our dogs healthy and happy.
Forbes Advisory conducted a survey among dog owners in Washington and identified the three biggest challenges they face:
1. Walking and exercising their dog
2. Finding a dog sitter
3. The overall cost of dog ownership
