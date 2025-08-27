My friend's car collided with a deer on Blewett Pass. They not only sustained damage to their vehicle, but also caused it to veer off down an embankment after slamming on the brakes and attempting to swerve. The car was totaled. My friend made it out okay. The deer didn't survive the collision. Colliding with deer happens.

What should you do if you're about to collide with a deer?

​​Even though microseconds happen from the time you see a deer crossing in front of you, here's what experts say you should do if a collision with a deer is imminent:

1) Apply the brakes firmly, stay in your lane, and keep both hands on the steering wheel at all times.

2) Do not swerve, as this could cause you to lose control, swerve into other vehicles or objects, or roll your car, potentially leading to a more severe accident.

3) If you can, honk your horn to scare the deer away, and be prepared for more deer to follow.

4) Release the brakes just before impact. This will help lift the front end of your car and reduce the chance of the animal smashing through your windshield.

What to do directly after the accident?

After the impact, pull over to a safe location, turn on your hazard lights, and call the police to report the accident.

Why do certain areas in Washington have higher deer collision rates?

The chance of colliding with a deer could happen anywhere in our state. However, there are locations with higher rates of deer-vehicle accidents.

Why?

Several factors, including deer and elk density, contribute to this. Migration and rutting/mating season typically occur from October to December; roadways located near significant deer populations and natural habitats, such as wintering grounds, experience a higher incidence of accidents.

High-traffic highways, especially when combined with lower visibility due to early sunsets, pose a higher risk of your vehicle colliding with deer.

What counties in Washington have a higher number of deer/car collisions?

Clallam, Snohomish, Spokane, Okanogan, Kittitas, Yakima, and areas in southeastern Washington near the Touchet River Valley and highways 101 and 124. High collision rates often occur near wintering grounds, migration routes, and busy highway segments close to deer and elk populations.

Map of Washington via Canva Canva loading...



Deer Accident Hotspots in Western Washington

Clallam County: High rates on Highway 101 between Sequim and Port Angeles.

Whidbey Island: High rates along State Routes 20 and 525.

Snohomish County: High rates along State Route 2, especially during peak migration and mating seasons.

Deer Accident Hotspots in East of the Cascades

Kittitas County: High rates in the Easton/Cle Elum vicinity and around the Ryegrass area west of Vantage, where elk are often involved.

Spokane County: State highways north of Spokane, where highways intersect with white-tailed deer wintering grounds.

Okanogan and Methow River Valleys: Areas with large mule deer herds.

Southeastern Washington: Along State Route 124 and U.S. 12 near the Touchet River Valley.

Yakima County: High collision rates along U.S. 97 just north of Goldendale.

