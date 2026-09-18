It was a harsh gas station reality check. I drove to Spokane yesterday to see my mother, and on the way back through Moses Lake, I stopped for gas. $5.69 a gallon. I sat there for a second, staring at the pump and doing the math on what a full tank used to cost a few years ago.

Turns out I'm not imagining things. A new report confirms Washington has quietly become one of the most expensive places in the entire country to live — and the trajectory is worse than the current ranking alone suggests.

The Numbers Behind the Sticker Shock

The "Prices We Pay" report, produced by the Washington Roundtable alongside researchers at Kinetic West, puts Washington at fifth most expensive state in the nation, trailing only California, New Jersey, Hawaii, and Washington, D.C. But the more alarming figure buried in the data is the rate of change: Washington's cost of living has climbed faster than any other state over the past decade, with relative prices rising more than twice as fast as California's — the state that currently holds the nation's top spot for expense.

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Gas is just one line item in a much bigger squeeze. Washington ranks among the top five most expensive states in five of nine core spending categories the report tracked, covering gas, childcare, rideshare costs, dining out, and buying a home. Housing and utilities compound the pressure further, narrowing the everyday choices families make about where to live and how to plan ahead.

Washington's Price of Living Surge - By the Numbers

Dining Out - 1st most expensive in America: Restaurant chains are 13.6% higher in Washington than the national Average.

Groceries - 7th most expensive in America: The national average for monthly groceries is $1.033. Washington families pay $151 more per month.

Buying a Home - 5th most expensive in America: Washington's average home price is just above $662,000.

Renting a Home - 13th most expensive in America: Average price to rent a home in WA is $2,088.

Gas Prices - 2nd most expensive in America: WA drivers pay an average of $5.54 per gallon.

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What This Means for People Actually Living It

If Washington's costs keep climbing at this pace relative to California's, the fifth-place ranking won't hold for long. This isn't a state settling into its position among expensive places to live — it's a state actively closing the gap with the most expensive ones, and doing it quickly.

For folks across the Wenatchee Valley, this report puts numbers to what many of us already feel every time we fill up, grocery shop, or check a rent listing. A day trip to see family shouldn't come with sticker shock at the pump. Right now, in Washington, it often does — and according to this data, it's likely to get worse before it gets better.

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