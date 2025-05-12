I was scrolling the internet, looking for topics to write about. One idea caught my eye: What is the most popular beer in each state? According to one source, the top beer in Washington is Miller Beer. They also claim that Miller is the most popular brand in thirty states.

Really?

I'm not trying to throw any shade (really), but I don’t know anyone with this great American beer in their fridge.

Like in the medical field, I searched for a second opinion

I stumbled upon Ollie, a website that is part of a network that does nothing but compile sales and distribution data for towns, counties, and entire states. Ollie is part of the Next Glass brand network, including Untappd Insights, Untappd for Business, Hop Culture, and BeerAdvocate.

So, what are the popular beers in the Midwest?

Miller Beer, as the commercials say, is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. How does Miller do in another part of the Midwest?

Last summer in June (2024), Ollie published the ten most popular varieties of beer in the midwestern state of Ohio. I lived there for five and a half years, so I was interested in how my favorite brewery, Great Lakes Brewing Company, is doing. Look down, you’ll see! They're doing more than okay, showing up four times.

To prove my earlier point, I don’t see Miller Beer on the list… but I did catch Miller Light as the third most popular beer in good old Ohio.

It was nice to see Rainier Beer rated so highly. Bale Breaker Brewing Company, a favorite hop farm/brewery in Yakima County's hop country, landed two varieties in the top ten.

10 - Sky Kraken (Pale Ale-New England/Hazy) – Fremont Brewing

9 - Tropic Haze India Pale Ale (IPA-American) – Silver City Brewing

8 - Haze Harvest Fresh Hop Hazy IPA (IPA-Other) – Bale Breaker Brewing Company

7 - Lush IPA (IPA-American) – Fremont Brewing

6 - Space Dust IPA (IPA-American) – Elysian Brewing Company

5 - Manny’s Pale Ale (Pale Ale-American) – Georgetown Brewing Company

4 - African Amber (Red Ale-American Amber/Red) – Mac & Jack’s Brewing Company

3 - Green Rush Fresh Hop IPA (IPA-Other) – Bale Breaker Brewing Company

2 - Rainier (Lager-American) – Pabst Brewing Company

1 - Bodhizafa (IPA-American) – Georgetown Brewing Company

My personal favorites?

In no particular order:

* Icicle Brewing's Dragontail IPA

* Georgetown's Lucille IPA

* Georgetown's Jonny Utah pale ale

* Bale Breaker's "Top Cutter"

* Fremont's Lush IPA

* Coors Light

