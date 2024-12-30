Wenatchee & Kennewick Amoung Highest Auto Theft Rates in the US

A new report by LendingTree says the number of cars stolen yearly in the United States is approaching 1 million. The report added that vehicle thefts jumped nearly 14% nationwide from 2020 to 2022.

Where do auto thefts in Washington compare nationally?

From 2020 to 2022, Washington's thefts were up more than 65%—the second-highest increase nationally. Our neighbors in Oregon were also among the "Top 5" states, jumping more than 40%.

Auto theft in WA Car Theft on the rise in Wenatchee, Kennewick & Bremerton CREDIT: Canva loading...

The Tri-Cities and Wenatchee were among the areas with the highest increases in vehicle thefts.

I usually don’t associate smaller cities with having the big city problem of finding your car disappearing in an auto theft. However, three of the country's top 10 cities—the Washington cities of Kennewick, Bremerton, and Wenatchee—are experiencing the most significant spike.

Thirty-four states saw theft rates increase, with Vermont at the top—Washington 2nd.

Get our free mobile app

Does the sudden spike in theft mean higher auto insurance for WA drivers?

Even though auto thefts affect insurance rates, Washingtonians still pay 22% below the national average.

Auto insurance rates Canva loading...

Why do Washington drivers enjoy a lower insurance rate?

Washington's insurance rates are below the national average because of other factors, including crash rates, the cost of medical treatment, and car repairs.

Recent Auto Theft Trend that Puts You at Risk for a Home Invasion: Click to learn how to protect your home & vehicle

Here are the Top 10 national cities with the highest spike in auto theft.

Rank Metro Vehicle theft rate per 100,000 residents, 2020 Vehicle theft rate per 100,000 residents, 2022 % change in vehicle theft rate 1 Burlington, VT 83.65 268.55 221.0% 2 Kennewick, WA 193.08 542.91 181.2% 3 Lebanon, PA 26.12 71.52 173.8% 4 Bremerton, WA 201.99 468.54 132.0% 5 Williamsport, PA 33.57 67.19 100.1% 6 Ithaca, NY 28.70 56.31 96.2% 7 Memphis, TN 460.38 845.68 83.7% 8 Pueblo, CO 602.39 1086.44 80.4% 9 Greeley, CO 329.36 589.42 79.0% 10 Wenatchee, WA 110.62 192.56 74.1%

The above graphic provided by LendingTree

Noteworthy Holiday Shipping Deadlines in 2024 Make sure that your loved ones get what you're mailing to them on time for the holidays by keeping these shipping deadlines in mind. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor