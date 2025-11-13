This Washington City Is On The Rise For Future Movers
A new study predicts that a town in Clark County, Washington, will be one of the most popular cities Americans move to in 2026. According to moveBuddha’s Moving Forecast, this city ranks third in popularity among moving destinations in America. The study indicates that Vancouver, Washington, will see 1.57 more newcomers moving in for every person moving out.
Most cities near the top of the list are either anchored by a university, mid-sized, or located in the South. Vancouver is a suburb of Portland, Oregon, just across the Columbia River.
Vancouver isn’t the only Washington city on the list. Spokane ranks No. 22 with 1.10 more newcomers moving in for every person moving out.
Below are the top 25 most popular cities that moveBuddha predicts Americans will move to next year.
25 - Dallas, Texas 1.04
24 - Sunnyvale, California 1.06
23 - Henderson, Nevada 1.08
22 - Spokane, Washington 1.10
21 - Eugene, Oregon 1.10
20 - Plano, Texas 1.10
19 - Charlotte, North Carolina 1.10
18 - New York, NY 1.12
17 - Orlando, Florida 1.13
16 - Nashville, Tennessee 1.14
15 - Jacksonville, Florida 1.17
14 - Portland, Oregon 1.18
13 - Washington, DC 1.18
12 - Minneapolis, Minnesota 1.20
11 - Grand Rapids, Michigan 1.21
10 - Virginia Beach, Virginia 1.24
9 - St. Paul, Minnesota 1.25
8 - Raleigh, North Carolina 1.26
7 - Frisco, Texas 1.29
6 - Tempe, Arizona 1.33
5 - Tucson, Arizona 1.37
4 - Savannah, Georgia 1.41
3 - Vancouver, Washington 1.57
2 - Tulsa, Oklahoma 1.57
1 - Knoxville, Tennessee 1.61
