A new study predicts that a town in Clark County, Washington, will be one of the most popular cities Americans move to in 2026. According to moveBuddha’s Moving Forecast, this city ranks third in popularity among moving destinations in America. The study indicates that Vancouver, Washington, will see 1.57 more newcomers moving in for every person moving out.

Vancouver, Washington, with the I-5 Bridge over the Columbia River in the distance (Photo by Sean Benesh on Unsplash)

Most cities near the top of the list are either anchored by a university, mid-sized, or located in the South. Vancouver is a suburb of Portland, Oregon, just across the Columbia River.

Vancouver isn’t the only Washington city on the list. Spokane ranks No. 22 with 1.10 more newcomers moving in for every person moving out.

Below are the top 25 most popular cities that moveBuddha predicts Americans will move to next year.

25 - Dallas, Texas 1.04

24 - Sunnyvale, California 1.06

23 - Henderson, Nevada 1.08

22 - Spokane, Washington 1.10

Downtown Spokane with the Spokane River (Photo by Clay Elliot on Unsplash)

Downtown Spokane with the Spokane River (Photo by Clay Elliot on Unsplash)

21 - Eugene, Oregon 1.10

20 - Plano, Texas 1.10

19 - Charlotte, North Carolina 1.10

18 - New York, NY 1.12

17 - Orlando, Florida 1.13

16 - Nashville, Tennessee 1.14

15 - Jacksonville, Florida 1.17

14 - Portland, Oregon 1.18

Portland's South Hills in the distance of the iconic Portland, Oregon, Neon Sign (Photo by Jimmy Woo on Unsplash)

13 - Washington, DC 1.18

12 - Minneapolis, Minnesota 1.20

11 - Grand Rapids, Michigan 1.21

10 - Virginia Beach, Virginia 1.24

9 - St. Paul, Minnesota 1.25

8 - Raleigh, North Carolina 1.26

7 - Frisco, Texas 1.29

6 - Tempe, Arizona 1.33

5 - Tucson, Arizona 1.37

4 - Savannah, Georgia 1.41

Vancouver, WA's Waterfront Way on the mighty Columbia (Photo by Deepthi Clicks on Unsplash)

3 - Vancouver, Washington 1.57

2 - Tulsa, Oklahoma 1.57

1 - Knoxville, Tennessee 1.61

