A national ranking has just named three PNW towns as the most underrated locations in all of America.

MSN identified the most underrated towns in all 50 states by searching online reviews of desirable destinations that don't usually receive widespread national attention, yet provide value to both visitors and locals.

Here are the most underrated towns in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

The most underrated town in Idaho

Kellogg

I have loved visiting this quirky mining town in the Silver Valley. Kellogg is renowned for its silver rush history, and skiers and snowboarders enjoy the powder at Silver Mountain. If you like mountain biking, trail running, or hiking, you'll appreciate the surrounding singletrack trails. This is one of the top outdoor vacation spots in America.

For Idahoans, outdoor paradise and wilderness adventure are par for the course. Few spots in the state, however, capture everything Idaho has to offer quite as completely as Kellogg. Nestled in the postcard-worthy Bitterroot Mountains...(with) immediate access to 2,600 square miles of pristine nature and all the activities that go with it. -MSN

The most underrated town in Oregon

Pendleton

Remember the great total eclipse of 2017? Coming back from Eastern Oregon, I’m glad my son and I got to walk the streets of downtown Pendleton. Driving out of town, I spotted the massive grandstand at the legendary Pendleton Round-Up rodeo. Pendleton is known for its iconic woolen mills and a rich cowboy heritage that gives off an authentic Old West vibe.

Located in Eastern Oregon, Pendleton combines traditional Western culture with the rugged yet modern vibe typical of the Northwest. Add in the culture of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, and you have a unique mix of the ancient and the contemporary, all grounded by the region's rich horse heritage. -MSN

The most underrated town in Washington

Redmond

This eastside Seattle suburb is the longtime home to Microsoft and Nintendo of America. Besides being a technology hub, Redmond has scenic trails, excellent schools, and a vibrant downtown.

Light rail is coming to Redmond next month, and residents can expect the downtown district to continue thriving with its arrival...(Residents and workers) buzz by on bikes, on foot, Just a little outside the downtown area, however, you'll find an outdoor paradise full of streams, rivers, forests, and all the wilderness you'd expect from the Great Northwest. -MSN

