Two Seahawks Superstars Give You “Legion Sports Bar” In Bellevue

Two members of the iconic LOB - The Legion of Boom: Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor, have unveiled their new chapter. Richard and Kam’s new challenge is the “Legion Sportsbar” in Bellevue’s Lincoln Square.

Ten years ago, Richard and Kam’s tenacity on the field helped bring the 12s our first Superbowl trophy. They now bring their focus and resolve to the restaurant service industry - which takes a lot of metrics to go right to make it long-term.

Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, and Restaurateur and co-owner, Leilani Wong are now tasked to understand the market trends. They must oversee supply chains, and manage and encourage their wait staff, bartenders, and cooks. What technology will they use? How can they keep creating consumer demand and keep it? Handle a fast table turnover? The Legion Sportsbar will also need a huge assist from both the local and the economy. When times are tight, people tend to go out less.

I’m sure that Richard, Kam, and Leilani are up for that task at Legion’s beautiful and spacious 7,500-square-foot restaurant.

Want to see a big game with your family and friends? Come and hang out! They have 25 televisions throughout Legion!

Come enjoy sports bar staples of smash burgers, wings, and a great Southern soul food menu from a talented chef, who made his name at the En Rama bistro in Tacoma - Jacob Howell.

Legion, is located a block east of Bell Square’s footprint, in the heart of downtown Bellevue: 700 Bellevue Way N.E.

Legion hours:

Opening week starts (from October 3rd - 8th.)

Lunch service begins on Monday, October 9th with doors opening at 11 am

The Legion Sportsbar intends to remain open until midnight Monday-Saturday and 11 p.m. on Sundays.

