WA Best Hole in the Wall Restaurant, One of the Best in the U.S.

This morning, I found a fun list of small, locally owned restaurants. It’s lovefood.com’s most recent listing of the best "hole-in-the-wall" restaurants in every state in America.

Need a fun and delicious bucket list item?

If you have some time on your hands (e.g., if you’re recently retired and plan to visit every state in America via your car or RV), you should consider visiting this list of the best "hole-in-the-wall" restaurants in each state.

No matter where you are in the state of Washington, you can probably name several great hole-in-the-wall restaurants.

I recently listed my favorite breakfast locations in about every corner in Washington.

Get our free mobile app

What is the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Washington?

Lovefood.com’s award for best hole-in-the-wall in Washington is found in a familiar town: North Bend. I routinely see people from Wenatchee in North Bend getting gas and grabbing coffee to stay alert while driving through the mountain passes.

Tweed’s Cafe is Washington’s best "hole in the wall" restaurant.

Home of cherry pie, damn fine cups of coffee and dreamy milkshakes -Twede's Cafe

Directions from I-90’s exit 31: Head south on the main road (Bendigo Blvd.) You’ll drive past the Outlet Malls on your left. Keep driving north over the Snoqualmie River, then take a right at the main intersection (E. North Bend Way), and there you’ll see the iconic award-winning Twede's Cafe.

CREDIT Twede's Cafe in North Bend CREDIT Twede's Cafe via Facebook loading...

The cafe has distinctive throwback signage from the 60’s. It is well-known to die-hard fans of the 90s TV show Twin Peaks. On the show, Twede’s was the Double R Diner.

‘People come for a slice of the Twin Peaks cherry pie, famously loved by Agent Cooper in the series, and (of course) a 'damn fine cup of coffee.' ‘ - Lovefood.com

Twede's Cafe and their famous cherry pie Their famous cherry pie CREDIT Twede's Cafe via Facebook loading...

Looking over the reviews

I see a common denominator: “Great food, and the portions are huge!” Next time you need to stop in North Bend for gas and some coffee, plan on spending an extra hour and grab a bite to eat at Washington’s best hole-in-the-wall diner.

Twede's Cafe in North Bend HUGE portions CREDIT Twede's Cafe via Facebook loading...

More info

Twede’s Cafe is located at 137 W North Bend Way in North Bend. It is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Twedescafe.com

LOOK: Ranking the Best '90s TV Dads From Homer Simpson to Philip Banks and Dan Conner to Carl Winslow, we're counting down the greatest TV dads of the '90s. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy