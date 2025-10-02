High-income neighborhoods boast the highly desirable characteristics of low crime, highly sought-after properties with views (such as waterfront or views from high up on a hillside), access to excellent schools, and strong property values, which make them a high-end place to live.

Every corner of Washington has affluent, high-income neighborhoods. Spokane has lovely homes on its South Hill. Bainbridge Island, or “The Rock,” known by locals, has an upscale, high-income feel. Wenatchee’s Sunnyslope is rated one of the best neighborhoods to live in, east of the Cascades. Redmond, a hub for high-tech, has its share of hard-working, wealthy families.

How Many Millionaires live in Washington?

A 2025 report stated that there were over 681,000 millionaires in Washington State in 2024—an increase from 463,000 millionaires in Washington in 2022.

Washington Millionaires: The hard-working elite, living in the most beautiful state in America

It's challenging to discuss the wealthy and elite neighborhoods in Washington without mentioning Newcastle, Somerset, Bridal Trails, or the Enatai neighborhoods of Bellevue.

Bill Gates’ neighborhood of Medina comes to mind as an affluent place to raise your family. All the above are ranked highly, but fall short compared to a nearby neighborhood.

What Is The Most Wealthy Town In Washington?

With Seattle claiming over 54,200 millionaires as of 2024, you would think they'd easily be the wealthiest city in Washington. A smaller town claims the title. This town has a population slightly over 3,000.

