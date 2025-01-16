WA Restaurant Named Most Romantic in the Country

Around this time of year, many couples are looking for a romantic restaurant experience. Washington had one romantic restaurant that made a very elite list. Another restaurant, not far from the Washington border, also made the list!

So scroll down and discover the TWO elite restaurants that made Yelp's—recently updated 100 most romantic restaurants in America!

To arrive at their results, Yelp! looked at restaurants with a large concentration of reviews mentioning words and phrases such as “romantic,” “date night,” and “Valentine,” and then ranked those spots using multiple factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords. Two Spokane area restaurants were listed in America's top 100 most romantic restaurants.

Wild Sage Bistro in Spokane, Washington, was Named One of the Most Romantic Restaurants in the U.S.

Wild Sage Bistro in Spokane came in at #93

If you want to make a reservation for Valentine’s Day at Wild Sage Bistro, try to do so as soon as possible. (NOTE: Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday this year. The sooner you get a good reservation time, the better.)

When you arrive at Wild Sage Bistro for date night, you’ll notice that the drinks and food will be outstanding. Of all the great restaurants in Washington, Wild Sage Bistro made the list in significant part because of the excellent service and the beautiful presentation. Their customers have raved about the sauces that get added to each entree. And their salads?

“the best versions of those salads we have ever had.” -Hailey P. (customer review on Yelp!)

Spokane’s Wild Sage Bistro (916 W 2nd Ave) Call for reservations: (509) 456-7575

Even higher on the list is another romantic restaurant serving delicious meals - 40 minutes east of Spokane, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Satay Bistro in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, made the list at #74!

This is another great establishment where you’ll be fortunate to get a Valentine’s Day reservation. Satay Bistro was highly endorsed in the recent Inlander Restaurant Week. Those who have visited say

“Satay Bistro was nothing short of excellent.” - Jim H. on Yelp!

They noted to have excellent service. Not sure what to get? No worries. Whatever you choose, you’ll love the dazzling plates the chefs prepare for you and your date.

“The ambiance is very nice and quite romantic.” -Jim H.

Satay Bistro (2501 N 4th St) Call and nab a reservation! (208) 765-2555

