Washington’s population of residents aged 65 and older is currently 12%, with the baby boom generation expected to significantly increase this figure. The people at Homesnacks came up with their list of the five best towns to retire in Washington.

How was the Top Four Places to Retire in Washington created?

* Latest FBI and Census data for 89 cities with 10,000 residents.

* Safety

* Affordability

* How close a place is to an international airport.

The Top Four Places To Retire In Washington

4 - Spokane

A Top Four Place to Retire: Downtown Spokane at night via Canva A Top Four Place to Retire: Downtown Spokane at night via Canva loading...

Known as the hub of the Inland Northwest, Spokane is the largest city on this list. It offers better affordability compared to other cities of its size. Enjoy concerts and the outdoors nearby.

Population: Just under 228,000.

Median income: Just over $63,000

Median Price of a home: Little over $374,000

3 - Cheney

EWU's campus in Cheney Eastern Washington University loading...

Just 30 minutes outside of Spokane, this small college town offers a safe, dog-friendly place to relax and enjoy life.

Population: Just under 13,000.

Median income: Just over $45,000

Median Price of a home: $410,000

2 - Camas

Like Washougal, it's a 30-minute drive to Portland.

Population: 26,000.

Median income: Just over $133,000

Median Price of a home: A little over $713,000

1 - Port Townsend

Port Townsend Ferry Credit Rhea Stover loading...

Victorian-style architecture takes you back to a time when some thought Port Townsend would become the Manhattan of the West Coast. A picturesque town that’s just a ferry ride from Whidbey Island.

Population: 10,000

Median income: $59,000

Median Price of a home: $616,000

Here's another list of the best places to retire in Washington

The 15 Best Places to Retire in Washington State