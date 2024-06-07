When Don West was still in the building - we loved chatting about - who the best Mariners of all time were.

Who should have been on the M's Mount Rushmore? We both agreed that Griffey, Ichiro, and Edgar belonged. Then it was a toss-up for that fourth spot on the mountain.

As a lifetime fan of the Seattle Mariners (my first visit to see them play in the Kingdome was July 2nd, 1977. ) I trusted my gut to bring you the best M's of all time - by position. (Forgive my selection for left field. I hope you'll understand.)

Catcher

Dan Wilson - The backbone of the 1995, 1997, 2000, and 2001 playoff teams.

Honorable mentions - Cal Raleigh

First Base

Alvin Davis - Mr. Mariner played 8 great seasons under the Kingdome.

Honorable mentions - Tino Martinez, John Olerud, Bruce Bochte

Second Base

Robinson Cano - How on earth did the M’s outbid the Yankees? Our biggest free-agent splash of all time.

Honorable Mentions - Bret Boone, Julio Cruz, Harold Reynolds

Third Base

Kyle Seager - If Alvin Davis didn’t have the nickname, Kyle would be “Mr. Mariner”

Honorable Mentions - Adrian Beltre

Shortstop

Alex Rodriguez - He was only here for a brief time - then left for the big Texas paycheck. Young AROD was fun to watch - the complete player.

Honorable Mentions - Omar Vizquel, JP Crawford,

Leftfield

Julio Rodriquez - WIth Griffey playing Centerfield - we have to slide Julio over.

Honorrable Mentions - Raul Ibanez, Tom Pacoriek

Centerfield

Ken Griffey Jr. - The most talented Mariner to ever wear the jersey. The Kid's Swing was the best of all time.

Honorable Mentions - Mike Cameron, Ruppert Jones

Rightfield

Ichiro - Baseball's first point guard. A base-hitting machine with an accurate rifle in the outfield.

Honorable Mentions - Jay Buhner

Designated Hitter

Edgar Martinez - He's the best pure hitter in Mariners history. The "Yankee Killer" was 11-for-19 lifetime versus Mariano Riveria.

Honorable Mentions - Nelson Cruz

Starting Pitchers

Randy Johnson - Belongs in the M’s Mount Rushmore. The tall lefthander won the AL Cy Young Award in 1995.

Felix Hernandez - 2010 AL Cy Young Award winner

Freddy Garcia - The Chief was the staff ace in the M’s record-setting 116-win season in 2001.

Jamie Moyer - The M’s only two-time 20-game winner

Honorable Mention: The current M’s rotation is the best all-time top to bottom: Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller. (all top-notch pitching talent)

Best Relievers

Kazuhiro Sasaki - Holds Mariners' record with 129 career saves

Edwin Diaz - Tied for second-most saves in MLB history with 57 in ‘18. Kills me every time the Mets bring him in with the trumpet fanfare. He should still be a Mariner.

Norm Charlton - The Sheriff was a big part of the 1995 and 2001 playoff clubs and had 67 saves in 249 appearances.

Bill Caudill - Known as "The Inspector" or "Cuffs" was the M’s first legit fireman. He finished 7th in the AL Cy Young Award voting in 1982.

Seattle Mariners Logo History

Seattle Mariners End Playoff Drought, The Big Day In Photos The last time the Mariners went to the playoffs was 2001. They won 116 games that year. Gallery Credit: Getty Images, curated by Dan Roberts