Know What’s Funny? Leavenworth NOT Listed as a Top 10 X-mas Town
School is officially back in session. Pumpkin Spice lattes are available for purchase, and as of last week, you can buy your kids their Halloween costumes at Costco.
It may be early to think about Christmas, but we just stumbled upon another publication that doesn’t think Leavenworth is a top-ten Christmas town.
Who gave Christmastown USA the profound disrespect?
Travel + Leisure, who published their Top 25 Christmas Towns.
It's interesting to everyone in Washington to see Leavenworth not in the top 10 or even the top 15. But #19?
PHOTO: Leavenworth, WA Christmas Town USA CREDIT: Connor
We do not intend to offend any of the 18 towns listed ahead of this Bavarian treasure. But someone in the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce should offer to fly the writers at Travel + Leisure (with a multi-night stay at any of the great Leavenworth hotels. I’m confident they would have ranked Leavenworth much higher.
Curious note: Town + Leisure does use a pic of downtown Leavenworth for their social media posting of the Top 25 Christmas Towns in America.
Here are Town + Leisure’s most recent Top 25 Christmas towns
25 Laguna Beach, California
24 Natchitoches, Louisiana
23 Atlantic City, New Jersey
22 Charlottesville, Virginia
21 Cape May, New Jersey
PHOTO: Leavenworth, WA Christmas Town USA CREDIT: Connor
20 Portsmouth, New Hampshire
19 Leavenworth, Washington
18 Telluride, Colorado
17 Healdsburg, California
16 Paso Robles, California
15 Annapolis, Maryland
14 Newport, Rhode Island
13 Santa Fe, New Mexico
12 Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
11 Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
10 Park City, Utah
9 Carmel-by-the-Sea, California
8 Beaufort, North Carolina
7 Lewisburg, West Virginia
6 Breckenridge, Colorado
5 Orlando, Florida
4 Nantucket, Massachusetts
3 Vail, Colorado
2 Ogunquit, Maine
1 Aspen, Colorado
