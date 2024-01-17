The Most Physically Active Counties in Washington
It's easy to get out and exercise in the most interesting state in America. Washington offers great places to bike, walk, canoe, swim, hike, climb, ski, or hike.
Stacker provided a list of the 25 most active counties in Washington.
25 - Pacific County
County seat: South Bend. The biggest town is Raymond. Adults in Pacific County reporting any physical activity: 80.0%
24 - Cowlitz County
County seat: Kelso. The Biggest town is Longview. Adults in Cowlitz County reporting any physical activity: 80.1%
23 - Lincoln County
The County seat and the biggest town is Davenport. Adults in Lincoln County reporting any physical activity: 80.2%
22 - Klickitat County
The County seat and the biggest town is Goldendale. Adults in Klickitat County reporting any physical activity: 80.2%
21 - Stevens County
The county seat and largest city is Colville. Adults in Stevens County reporting any physical activity: 80.2%
20 - Asotin County
The county seat is in Asotin, and its largest city is Clarkston. Adults in Asotin County reporting any physical activity: 80.3%
19 - Benton County
The county seat is Prosser, and its largest city is Kennewick. Adults in Benton County reporting any physical activity: 80.3%
18 - Wahkiakum County
The county seat and only incorporated town is Cathlamet. Adults in Wahkiakum County reporting any physical activity: 80.4%
17 - Garfield County
The county seat and largest city is Pomeroy. Adults in Garfield County reporting any physical activity: 80.6%
16 - Columbia County
The Columbia County seat and largest city is Dayton. Adults in Columbia County reporting any physical activity: 81.3%
15 - Chelan County
The Chelan County seat and largest city is Wenatchee. Adults in Chelan County reporting any physical activity: 81.3%
14 - Pierce County
The county seat and largest city is Tacoma. Adults in Pierce County reporting any physical activity: 81.3%
13 - Spokane County
The county seat and largest city is Spokane. Adults in Spokane County reporting any physical activity: 81.6%
12 - Clallam County
The county seat and largest city is Port Angeles. Adults in Clallam County reporting any physical activity: 81.7%
11 - Skamania County
The county seat and largest city is Stevenson. Adults in Skamania County reporting any physical activity: 81.8%
10 - Snohomish County
The county seat and largest city is Everett. Adults in Snohomish County reporting any physical activity: 81.9%
9 - Island County
The county seat is Coupeville and the largest city is Oak Harbor. Adults in Island County reporting any physical activity: 82.5%
8 - Skagit County
The county seat and largest city is Mount Vernon. Adults in Skagit County reporting any physical activity: 83.0%
7 - Whatcom County
The county seat and largest city is Bellingham. Adults in Whatcom County reporting any physical activity: 83.1%
6 - Clark County
The county seat and largest city is Vancouver, WA. Adults in Clark County reporting any physical activity: 83.1%
5 - Thurston County
The county seat and largest city is Olympia Adults in Thurston County reporting any physical activity: 83.2%
4 - Kitsap County
The county seat is Port Orchard. Its largest city is Bremerton. Adults in Kitsap County reporting any physical activity: 84.3%
3 - Jefferson County
The county seat and largest city is Port Townsend. Adults in Jefferson County reporting any physical activity: 84.5%
2 - King County
The county seat and largest city is Seattle. Adults in King County reporting any physical activity: 85.7%
1 - San Juan County
The county seat and only incorporated town is Friday Harbor. Adults in San Juan County reporting any physical activity: 85.8%
INFO: Stacker
