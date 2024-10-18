Remember the Cashmere Fruit Stand “Tiny’s” Along Highway 2?

Do You Remember "Tiny's" Cashmere Fruit Stand Along Highway 2?

“Tinys World's Largest Fruit Stand” - the iconic fruit stand for a couple of decades - where Martin’s Market Place and one of the two mini-mart gas stations are now located.

"Tiny's Fruit Stand" CREDIT: Vintage Roadside (via Facebook)

‘Tiny's Fruit Stand dominated the Highway 2 landscape, 24 hours a day, nine months a year, as a traveler passed Cashmere on the way to Wenatchee. In the 1950s and 60's it was one of the largest fruit stands in the nation.’ -Pchelle.com

Lots of people have shared their memories of this iconic place.

“I remember stopping there as a kid, when our family would drive from Lynnwood to Wenatchee to visit the grandparents up on Chatham Hill, and before that, Orchard Avenue, and always going looking for Tiny. If it were a really hot day, you'd find him in the cooler.” -Chris Ostrom

“I can still smell the apples and bark on the floors” -Tami Perry

“Best Apple Cider! Loved the aroma! Always a treat as a kid” -Dave Tolliver

“I remember "Tiny" he was huge to an 8-year-old. We used to see "Tiny's" signs all over the Western States” -Donn Garrett

“I remember…running to see the monkey cage and then smelling the monkey cage. That was enough quite enough. Great picture.” -Terrance Austad

“I remember it well. And saw the roadside signs all over when traveling. As a child, Tiny was the biggest man I had ever seen. The fruit stand was amazing how big and inviting it was. Always had lots of flowers when you drove through the entry just off the road to the right if headed to Cashmere or Leavenworth. I would like to think that Tiny was the person who elevated the look of the fruit stands that are in business today with the flowers he had at his stand every year all around his stand.” -Shari Hutchison

Richard "Tiny" Graves opened Cashmere’s iconic Fruit Stand in 1953.

He knew how to promote his business - placing signs all over Washington state. Some families drove hours to get fresh fruit at Tiny's in Cashmere!

Also known as the "Cider King," Tiny was anything but - standing 6’3” tall and weighing 400 pounds.

“Tiny” may have passed away in 1971, but his roadside fruit stand lives on in our memory.

Tinys Worlds Largest Fruit Stand Cashmere WA CREDIT Briana Fontak (via Facebook) Tiny's World's Largest Fruit Stand in Cashmere CREDIT Briana Fontak (via Facebook) loading...

INFO: Vintage Roadside, Wenatchee Valley History (Facebook Group)

