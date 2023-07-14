Would YOU Climb Up to This Washington Lookout?
Let's get this out of the way.
I love to hike, but I don’t like to take risks where if you slip, you could possibly lose your life.
Nope. Not for me.
BUT getting to this lookout cabin in the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest is my exception. I really want to climb up and check this out.
This is the Three Fingers Lookout tower
Built in 1933, the Three Fingers Lookout Tower was used to spot wildfires in the North Cascades near Darrington. The tower is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Three Fingers Lookout cabin is maintained by the Everett Mountaineers.
Before you make any plans to climb to the lookout yourself, consider this warning by the US Forest Service:
This hike is very difficult and strenuous, and the last half mile of the trail requires mountain climbing equipment and expertise. You must traverse a short, steep section of the Three Fingers Glacier, make a rocky scramble and ascend steep ladders to the lookout on the south peak of Three Fingers Mountain. As there is considerable exposure, those using the cabin and ladder must determine if the climb to the lookout is safe. -USFS
After reading this and you still think this is still a go for you, grab these directions from the Washington Trail Association.
Three Fingers Lookout
15.0 miles, hike and climb - roundtrip
ELEVATION GAIN
4,200 feet
HIGHEST POINT
6,854 feet
Washington Trails Association sums up your potential trip up to the lookout:
A very challenging hike to a lookout in the Mountain Loop Area. Hike a road, then along a trail to gorgeous Goat Flats. From there, the route kicks up in difficulty as it accesses Tin Can Gap. The final push, up ladders rebarred into rock is exposed, and surefootedness is an absolute must at the lookout. -WTA
Overnight and general Three Fingers Lookout info:
Check current conditions
Call Darrington Ranger District office at 360-436-1155
Verlot Public Service Center at 360-691-7791.
