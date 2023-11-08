Hosting Thanksgiving This Year? Get Some Money Saving Tips

My wife and I are hosting Thanksgiving this year. We should have close to a dozen family members over for the big feast. What can we do to plan accordingly and even save money? Let's jump in.

Tips for Saving on Your Thanksgiving Celebration

Set Yourself a Budget:

Determine how much money you’d like to spend on your Thanksgiving celebration. This dollar amount should include money you'll spend on food, decorations, and other expenses.

Keep this budget in mind as you plan your Thanksgiving menu: Your bird (or if you’re from the South, your ham) and the various side dishes and desserts. Make sure you track your spending and stay within the boundaries of your preset spending limits.

Specifically, Plan Your Menu (or Delegate Some of the Cooking)

OPTION #1: Pick up your smartphone and chat with your family - to find what side dishes they love and purchase budget-friendly ingredients.

OPTION #2: Consider making a potluck-style dinner instead of preparing the meal all by yourself - ask your guests to bring a dish to share, which will expand your menu without hurting your bank account and staying well within your budget.



Take Full Advantage of Coupons and Sales:

Be aware and actively look for discounts and special offers at your local grocery store.

Ways to do this include: Looking for coupons, joining loyalty programs, and scanning over their emails or even text messages. You can even scan the grocery stores' online deals. Buy non-perishable items when they are on sale before the holiday.



Buy Generic and in Bulk

This can be a HUGE money saver. Highly consider purchasing store-brand or generic products, which are often more affordable than name brands but still of good quality. If you’re shopping at Costco - don’t blink and get the Kirkland Brand…the quality is top-notch, because Top-notch companies make the products - that are given the Kirkland re-branded packaging.

Items you should purchase in bulk: Flour, sugar, and canned goods.

Once purchased, make sure you store your bulk items in quality containers to prevent spoilage. Buying in bulk will save you money in the long run.



Compare Prices:

Check prices at different local stores - for the best deals on specific items. Don’t forget to compare prices online - especially for non-perishable goods.



Avoid Last-Minute Shopping:

This is something that I can improve on. How do I get out of the rut of last-minute shopping on that crazy Wednesday night?

Start shopping for ingredients early to avoid rush purchases, which are often more expensive.



Reduce Waste:

Plan your menu and portion sizes carefully to avoid food waste. Using your tasty Thanksgiving leftovers creatively (like turkey sandwiches) will make the most of your ingredients and give you more bang for your hard-earned dollar.

