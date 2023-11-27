What are the Tallest Buildings in Wenatchee?
I've always thought the Coast Hotel, our nextdoor neighbor, was the tallest building in Wenatchee. I was wrong. It's the second tallest in town.
So what are the tallest buildings in Wenatchee? Lets count em down, Ryan Seacrest style.
#6 The Chelan County Courthouse
Built in 1924. Standing at 57 feet tall - This was known as the tallest building in Wenatchee from 1924 to 1929. The Courthouse building oversees the Apple Blossom Food Court in the Spring, just like a king, giving its proud approval. Address: 350 Orondo Ave
Tied for #4 The Doneen Building
Built in 1929. Standing tall at 75 feet. Found on the corner of Wenatchee Avenue and Palouse - The Doneen Building is the home to retail on the ground floor and offices throughout the six stories of “Art Decco & Gothic Revival Style” Address: 5 N Wenatchee Avenue
Tied for #4 Central Washington Hospital
The remodel and upgrade in 2011, gave it a boost of height to 75 feet & has six floors. My son was born in 2011, the final year of the ground floor birthing room. Address: 1201 S Miller St
#3 Burke-Hill Apartment Building
Built in 1930, across the street from the Plaza Super Jet grocery store. I’ve had many co-workers call this building home. 80 feet, six stories. Address: 119 S Okanogan Ave
#2 The Coast Wenatchee Center Hotel
Built in 1983. This 9 story hotel stands tall at 112 feet. The Coast Hotel has the Rivertop Bar & Grill on the top floor and an indoor pool down below. Address: 201 N Wenatchee Ave
#1 Cascadian Apartments
Built in 1929, the Cascadian Apartments has 10 floors and stands at 127 feet. This building has been the tallest structure in Wenatchee for almost 100 years. Address: 102 N. Wenatchee Ave.
INFO SOURCE: everybodywiki.com
Photo of Burke-Hill Apartments by Jon Roanhaus / CC BY-SA 4.0 – No Changes Made
