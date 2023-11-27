I've always thought the Coast Hotel, our nextdoor neighbor, was the tallest building in Wenatchee. I was wrong. It's the second tallest in town.

So what are the tallest buildings in Wenatchee? Lets count em down, Ryan Seacrest style.

#6 The Chelan County Courthouse

attachment-WENCCC loading...

Built in 1924. Standing at 57 feet tall - This was known as the tallest building in Wenatchee from 1924 to 1929. The Courthouse building oversees the Apple Blossom Food Court in the Spring, just like a king, giving its proud approval. Address: 350 Orondo Ave

Tied for #4 The Doneen Building

Nick McLean Real Estate Nick McLean Real Estate loading...

Built in 1929. Standing tall at 75 feet. Found on the corner of Wenatchee Avenue and Palouse - The Doneen Building is the home to retail on the ground floor and offices throughout the six stories of “Art Decco & Gothic Revival Style” Address: 5 N Wenatchee Avenue

Tied for #4 Central Washington Hospital

The remodel and upgrade in 2011, gave it a boost of height to 75 feet & has six floors. My son was born in 2011, the final year of the ground floor birthing room. Address: 1201 S Miller St

#3 Burke-Hill Apartment Building

Jon Roanhaus/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International Jon Roanhaus via Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0 loading...

Built in 1930, across the street from the Plaza Super Jet grocery store. I’ve had many co-workers call this building home. 80 feet, six stories. Address: 119 S Okanogan Ave

#2 The Coast Wenatchee Center Hotel

Connor Connor loading...

Built in 1983. This 9 story hotel stands tall at 112 feet. The Coast Hotel has the Rivertop Bar & Grill on the top floor and an indoor pool down below. Address: 201 N Wenatchee Ave

#1 Cascadian Apartments

Connor Connor loading...

Built in 1929, the Cascadian Apartments has 10 floors and stands at 127 feet. This building has been the tallest structure in Wenatchee for almost 100 years. Address: 102 N. Wenatchee Ave.

INFO SOURCE: everybodywiki.com

Photo of Burke-Hill Apartments by Jon Roanhaus / CC BY-SA 4.0 – No Changes Made