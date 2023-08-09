You can Now Purchase Seattle’s Smith Tower

A prime Seattle “investment opportunity” has just become available. You can be the proud owner of Seattle’s iconic Smith Tower. Although the current asking price is not known to the public. We do know that the Smith Tower was recently sold in 2019 for $137 million. Unico and Goldman Sachs Asset Management are the current owners. The official address is listed at 506 Second Ave. Because of its location, alterations of remodeling would require approval from Pioneer Square Preservation District board and the city of Seattle.

The Smith Tower harkens back to a time before the Kingdome, Ivar’s Acres of Clams and even Hooverville during the Great Depression.

The building’s beginning started the same year we lost the Titanic.

Construction on the tallest skyscraper, west of the Mississippi River began in 1911. Seattle’s Smith Tower opened to thousands of jubilant people, three years later on the 4th of July, 1914.

At the time, it was listed as the 4th tallest building in the world.

Many paid a quarter to ride the elevator to the top on its grand opening.

The Smith Tower’s construction was financed and named after LC Smith. Lyman Cornelius Smith was a New York businessman, who never got to see the one time jewel of the Emerald City. He passed away, aged 60 in 1910.

One of Smiths main streams of income came from the Smith-Premier Typewriter Company, later known as the Smith-Corona Typewriter Company. Smith was a major financial booster of Syracuse rowing.

Should you purchase this great Seattle icon, you can take advantage of the current half vacancy. Imagine getting to work, filling up the open office spaces to upstart tech and creative companies. Its 269,000 square feet of office and retail space offers HUGE potential.

All while living like The Great Gatsby in its penthouse residence that is currently listed at $17,000 a month.

Like LC Smith, you could hustle and create a huge stream of income.

