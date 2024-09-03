Where WA Ranks with Other 50 States for the Price of Groceries

Have you recently purchased groceries in Idaho, Utah, or other Midwest states? Did you mumble that groceries are much cheaper there than here in Washington? 

Well, you were right.

Idaho is, on average, the third cheapest state in America to buy groceries, trailing only Kansas and New Hampshire. According to Zippia.com, residents in New Hampshire spend an average of $183.00 per month on groceries, compared to Hawaii (the most expensive), whose residents pay $556.76 monthly.

Our Townsquare Media correspondents in New Hampshire have a theory for why their state is so cheap.

Why New Hampshire Has the Lowest Average Cost for Groceries 

1) New Hampshire residents seem to be more frugal. Their residents prefer the discount grocery stores of Market Basket & Aldi over, say, Whole Foods.

2) Location, location, location. New Hampshire is also easily accessible via highway, so a tractor-trailer from Connecticut or New York can easily access this state of New England.

Before we get to the chart listing the cheapest to most expensive states to purchase groceries,

How can your family save on your monthly grocery budget?

1) You should create a monthly grocery budget and stick to it.

How much should you spend on groceries? Approximately 10% - 15% of your take-home pay

2) Buy from a discount food store like Grocery Outlet.

3) Plan your meals each week. My wife does a great job at this. If you want to save money, follow the experts' advice and plan your daily meals.

4) Stick to your grocery list and ensure you eat something before going to the store—otherwise, things like Kettle Chips, ice cream, and a dozen other unplanned, unnecessary items will end up in your basket.

5) Clip coupons (digitally now, of course). Here's a good read on where to get some coupons.

So, what is the average amount Americans pay weekly for groceries?

 U.S. Average - $355

 

Here are the cheapest states (all 50 are listed) to buy groceries in America

1. New Hampshire ($183)

2. Kansas ($261)

3. Idaho ($281)

4. Utah ($282)

5. Arkansas ($282)

 

6. South Dakota ($286)

7. Texas ($287)

8. Nevada ($293)

9. Virginia ($298)

10. Arizona ($303)

11. New Mexico ($308)

12. Missouri ($313)

13. Kentucky ($315)

14. Indiana ($318)

15. Montana ($324)

 

16. Louisiana ($325)

17. North Dakota ($327)

18. Colorado ($327)

19. Michigan ($327)

20. Illinois ($327)

21. Nebraska ($337)

22. North Carolina ($341)

23. Ohio ($341)

24. Connecticut ($343)

25. Maryland ($344)

 

26. New Jersey ($344)

27. Wyoming ($346)

28. Oklahoma ($346)

29. Tennessee ($346)

30. Iowa ($347)

 

31. Florida ($364)

32. California ($371)

33. Maine ($372)

34. Oregon ($375)

35. Delaware ($380)

36. Wisconsin ($386)

37. Rhode Island ($390)

38. Minnesota ($395)

39. Alabama ($397)

40. Georgia ($398)

 

41. Pennsylvania ($401)

42. Washington ($402)

43. Massachusetts ($406)

44. South Carolina ($411)

45. Mississippi ($423)

46. West Virginia ($427)

47. New York ($483)

48. Alaska ($483)

49. Vermont ($497)

50. Hawaii ($557)

 

