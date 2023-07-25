Don’t Blink – Here are the FIVE smallest towns in Washington

The State of Washington has 39 counties with over 600 cities & towns.

Most of us have heard of the Five biggest cities in Washington: Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, Vancouver (in Clark County - across the Columbia from Portland) and Bellevue. But do you know about the five smallest towns?

These small towns are sprinkled all over the Evergreen State. Buckle up, lets go take a visit!

5. Disautel, WA

Population: 16

From Wenatchee and any points south, drive to Omak - then turn right and head out another ten miles. There you'll find the small town of Disautel.

4. Hat Island, WA

Population: 16

If you look out from downtown Everett, you can see it. Hat Island. The only way to get here is by boat, or by helicopter. Learn more about this exclusive and private island: https://hatisland.org/

3. Oyehut, WA

Population: 14

If you've ever driven to Ocean Shores, you passed by. Slow down, and there you'll find the community of Oyehut-Hogan's Corner. Combined, these two communities have 188. Oyehut alone? 14 people - all who live only a stones throw from the waves of the Pacific.

2. Grace, WA

Population: 12

The town of Grace is found on Route 522, just outside of Woodinville. If you've ever been to the Costco in Woodinville...you actually have been to Grace. And Costco (as the Mayor of Grace likes to say at Woodinville city council meetings) is in Grace.

We love Costco. We can go into a Woodinville city council meeting and we can say, 'We have Costco and you don't'. - Terry Jarvis, Grace Mayor

1. Laurier, WA

Population: 1

Located in Ferry County, this town sits at the border point, between Canada & the U.S. on Highway 395. Laurier only has three buildings, used for for border & customs related business. If you move here, you'll double the size of Washington's smallest town.

INFO SOURCE: Washington-Demographics.com, KING-5 Evening Magazine, HouseBeautiful.com