Don&#8217;t Blink &#8211; Here are the FIVE smallest towns in Washington

Don’t Blink – Here are the FIVE smallest towns in Washington

Shannon Sawyer Cooney (Facebook)

The State of Washington has 39 counties with over 600 cities & towns.

Most of us have heard of the Five biggest cities in Washington: Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, Vancouver (in Clark County - across the Columbia from Portland) and Bellevue. But do you know about the five smallest towns?

These small towns are sprinkled all over the Evergreen State. Buckle up, lets go take a visit!

5. Disautel, WA

Population: 16

Carly Jean (Facebook)
loading...

From Wenatchee and any points south, drive to Omak - then turn right and head out another ten miles. There you'll find the small town of Disautel.

 

4. Hat Island, WA

Population: 16

Puget Sound Beacon (Facebook)
loading...

If you look out from downtown Everett, you can see it. Hat Island. The only way to get here is by boat, or by helicopter. Learn more about this exclusive and private island: https://hatisland.org/

 

3. Oyehut, WA

Population: 14

Brett Peterson (Facebook)
loading...

If you've ever driven to Ocean Shores, you passed by. Slow down, and there you'll find the community of Oyehut-Hogan's Corner. Combined, these two communities have 188. Oyehut alone? 14 people - all who live only a stones throw from the waves of the Pacific.

2. Grace, WA

Population: 12

Shelley Link (Facebook)
loading...

The town of Grace is found on Route 522, just outside of Woodinville. If you've ever been to the Costco in Woodinville...you actually have been to Grace. And Costco (as the Mayor of Grace likes to say at Woodinville city council meetings) is in Grace.

We love Costco. We can go into a Woodinville city council meeting and we can say, 'We have Costco and you don't'.

- Terry Jarvis, Grace Mayor

 

 

1. Laurier, WA

Population: 1

Shannon Sawyer Cooney (Facebook)
loading...

Located in Ferry County, this town sits at the border point, between Canada & the U.S. on Highway 395. Laurier only has three buildings, used for for border & customs related business. If you move here, you'll double the size of Washington's smallest town.

INFO SOURCE: Washington-Demographics.com, KING-5 Evening Magazine, HouseBeautiful.com

 

Have You Visited Any of Washington's 7 Best Barbecue Restaurants?

Who doesn't like BBQ? I'm a HUGE fan of anything barbecued. Most people enjoy barbecue ribs, pulled pork, and chicken. There are several types of barbecue styles and flavors. If you want to roadtrip to some of the best BBQ places in Washington, you're in for a treat. Let us know which is your favorite. Are these the BEST BBQ restaurants in Washington?
Categories: Articles, Featured
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA