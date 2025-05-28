This morning, the Pacific Northwest heard the news of former Seattle SuperSonics basketball star Shawn Kemp pleading guilty to second-degree assault in a Pierce County court. This stemmed from a shooting incident in a Tacoma Mall parking lot in 2023.

Who is Shawn Kemp?

Before moving to Oklahoma City in 2008, the Seattle SuperSonics had enjoyed over 40 years in the Emerald City. The team won an NBA championship in the 1978-79 season. They came close again in 1996, losing in the NBA Finals to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

The run of success in the mid-90s began with the drafting of Gary Payton, the 2nd overall pick in the 1990 NBA draft, and continued the year before with the drafting of Shawn Kemp, the 17th pick in the 1989 NBA draft. Kemp was the youngest player in the NBA at that time and struggled to find his place.

The Reign Man

In Shawn Kemp's second NBA season, Sonics play-by-play announcer Kevin Calabro began calling him the "Reign Man”. The nickname was inspired by wall posters, showing Kemp throwing down a reverse slam dunk, with the Seattle skyline superimposed behind him. Below is the iconic phrase that became Shawn’s legendary nickname.

What allegedly happened in 2023?

In 2023, the now 55-year-old Shawn Kemp was accused of shooting at two people in the Tacoma Mall parking lot.

Kemp’s defense

Shawn claimed two individuals broke into his car and stole several items. He went on to tell police that he fired his weapon in self-defense.

Although two vehicles were hit with bullets, no one was wounded.

Court documents reveal that Kemp claimed he retreated to his car and fired two shots in response. However, police later reviewed video footage showing that Kemp began shooting immediately after leaving his vehicle. -KIRO Newsradio

The maximum for second-degree assault is 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine—a typical sentence results in three to nine months of jail time.

When is Shawn Kemp's sentencing scheduled?

August 22nd.

