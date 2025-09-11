Last Fall, my wife and I arranged for Seattle Kraken tickets and stayed the weekend in downtown Seattle.

We stayed at the Seattle Grand Hyatt, which is conveniently located near Seattle's GameStop and the Convention Center. After securing our hotel accommodations, my wife researched affordable parking options for our car for two nights in downtown Seattle. We explored various parking apps to find the lowest rates for nearby parking garages near our hotel.

We chose an app that allowed us to reserve a parking spot without paying a premium price, saving us the valuable time we would have spent driving around in circles looking for parking. When we arrived at the parking garage, which was conveniently located right across the street from our hotel, we noticed a sign that read: "PARKING LOT FULL." Fortunately, because we had reserved our spot in advance using the parking app, we were able to enter the garage without any issues!

So what's the app?

We found several options for parking apps, and we chose ParkWhiz.

ParkWhiz App

How ParkWhiz works:

1 - You enter the address of where your event or hotel is located.

ParkWhiz App

2 - You select a date and time - if it's an event (like say for one of the Taylor Swift shows at Lumen Field in Seattle), it will be listed with all of the upcoming events in chronological order.

ParkWhiz App

3 - Look on the map for places to park. The garages (or parking lots) will pop up with dollar amounts displayed in blue bubbles.

ParkWhiz App

4 - Pay for parking in advance, and you’ve now reserved your space! No more worrying about driving forever, looking for a spot!

ParkWhiz App

We did see both great and some not-so-great (negative) feedback on this particular app (ParkWhiz); however, our experience was great. No issues!

