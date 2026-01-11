One of the world's major sporting events will come to Seattle in June. Additionally, the Seattle Kraken will take a break next month for another international spectacle in February. The Diplomat Season 4, Toy Story 5, and Ariana Grande's world tour are among the upcoming events in 2026, along with many others.

Here are the Biggest Movies of 2026

Toy Story 5 (Release date, June 19)

Pixar's upcoming animated sequel, directed by Andrew Stanton, will reunite Woody, Buzz, and the gang to defend tried-and-true playtime against modern electronics.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (Release date, June 26)

DC Universe's gritty, Woman of Tomorrow, will star Milly Alcock as a hardened Kara Zor-El on a blockbuster revenge quest.

The Odyssey starring Zendaya (Release date, July 17)

Christopher Nolan's epic adaptation of Homer's poem features Zendaya as goddess Athena partnering with Matt Damon's Odysseus.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's fresh-start sequel, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, stars Tom Holland, reuniting with Zendaya, as they face the Punisher and the Hulk.

Robert Downey Jr. onstage at the Marvel Panel (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Robert Downey Jr. onstage at the Marvel Panel (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) loading...

Avengers: Doomsday (December 18)

Russo brothers' The Marvel Cinematic Universe unites Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men against the talented Robert Downey Jr and his villainous Doctor Doom.

These are the Biggest TV Shows of 2026

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (Game of Thrones prequel, January 18 on HBO)

The prequel will adapt The Tales of Dunk and Egg. It follows naive knight Ser Duncan the Tall and squire Egg's adventures.

Euphoria Season 3 (Spring on HBO)

This intense teen-to-adult drama, set five years later, stars Zendaya's Rue as she navigates post-high-school struggles alongside a beloved returning cast.

Bridgerton Season 4 (January 29 on Netflix)

Netflix's romance series focuses on Benedict's Cinderella-like love story with mysterious maid Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). Part 1 will premiere January 29th.

Keri Russell at The Diplomat NYC Premiere (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix) Keri Russell at The Diplomat NYC Premiere (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix) loading...

The Diplomat Season 4 (Netflix)

My wife and I recently watched a political thriller on Netflix starring Keri Russell as Kate Wyler. Season 4, eagerly anticipated, will bring even more White House intrigue. It features regulars Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford. We expect it to be available sometime in late 2026.

Shrinking Season 3 (Apple TV+)

This heartfelt comedy starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford will feature Michael J. Fox. This anticipated season will explore moving forward amid grief.

What are the Biggest Music/Tours of 2026?

Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour (West Coast dates in June)

Ari’s tour does not include a stop in Seattle. The North American leg features West Coast dates in Oakland and Los Angeles but skips the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle. Perhaps she’ll be back in a later tour leg.

Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball

Gaga played Climate Pledge Arena in August 2025. The 2026 leg focuses on other North American cities, starting in February, with no stops in the Pacific Northwest.

Ed Sheeran performs in concert (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images) Ed Sheeran performs in concert (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images) loading...

Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour

Ed has one Seattle date: Saturday, August 1, 2026, at Lumen Field (doors at 5:30 PM). It's part of the North American leg supporting his album Play.

Cardi B's Little Miss Drama tour

Cardi has one Seattle date: Sunday, February 22, 2026, at Climate Pledge Arena (7:30 PM show time).

Most Significant Major Events of 2026

Eeli Tolvanen of the Seattle Kraken will represent Finland in the 25th Winter Games (Luke Hales/Getty Images) Eeli Tolvanen of the Seattle Kraken will represent Finland in the 25th Winter Games (Luke Hales/Getty Images) loading...

Winter Olympics in Italy (February 6–22)

The Seattle Kraken and the rest of the NHL will take some time off for the long-awaited 25th Winter Games. (Scroll down below to see members of TEAM USA).

Super Bowl LX (February 8, with Bad Bunny halftime show)

The Seattle Seahawks are the Vegas odds-on favorite to win Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara, California. Why? The newly named Seahawks defense, “The Dark Side,” is said by experts to eclipse the famous Legion of Boom. Seattle is expected to host an NFL Divisional Round game, either on Saturday, January 17th, or Sunday, January 18th. Should they win, the Hawks would also host the NFC Championship game, in front of the 12s, on Sunday, January 25th.

FIFA’s Men's World Cup (Multiple games will be played at Lumen Field)

June 15, 2026 (Monday): Group stage match

June 19, 2026 (Friday): Group stage – United States vs. Australia (USMNT)

June 24, 2026 (Wednesday): Group stage match

June 26, 2026 (Friday): Group stage match

July 1, 2026 (Wednesday): Round of 32 match

July 6, 2026 (approx., based on some sources): Possible Round of 16 match

Seattle will host six games total: four in the group stage, one in the Round of 32, and one in the Round of 16.

