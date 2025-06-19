This will be the 52nd anniversary of Bumbershoot at Seattle Center.

Older music fans will remember getting into the Labor Day festival for free! Now, you’ll have to pay, and with that price of admission, you’ll get access to another year of great music. Bumbershoot 2025 will have 30-plus acts on Saturday, August 30th, and 30-plus acts on Sunday, August 31st.

Where is Bumbershoot 2025?

All the acts will perform on multiple stages in the shadow of the Space Needle, at Seattle Center - the historic home of the 1962 World's Fair.

How to buy Bumbershoot tickets

Click this link to secure your tickets and enjoy the music, rain or shine, at Bumbershoot 2025.

2025 Bumbershoot headliners for Saturday, August 30th

Weezer

They have so many great hits that fill up the soundtrack in my single, jet-set poverty life of my 20s. The iconic Houston band is fitting this in with their Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour.

Weezer’s most popular song: Can’t pick just one. Island In The Sun, Buddy Holly, Say It Ain’t So, and Undone (The Sweater Song) had lots and lots of radio airplay.

Car Seat Headrest

An indie rock band from Virginia, led by Will Toledo. Now 15 years in the game, their lo-fi, introspective sound mixes '90s slacker rock, emo, and sprawling, confessional lyricism.

Car Seat Headrest’s most popular song: Sober to Death

Bright Eyes

Originating in Omaha, Nebraska, they know a thing or two about tornadoes. Frontman Conor Oberst wrote raw, poetic, lo-fi songs that imprinted me throughout the 2000s.

Bright Eyes’ most popular song: First Day of My Life

The Budos Band

They formed 20 years ago in Staten Island, the angsty stepchild borough of New York City. Their instrumental Afro-soul band is gritty and has a big-screen cinematic sound. It mixes funk, soul, and Ethiopian jazz with heavy, psychedelic grooves. Go see them and groove.

The most popular song from The Budos Band is T.I.B.W.F.

Indigo De Souza

American-Brazilian indie rock artist formed in 2016. This visceral, raw, and confessional band from Asheville, North Carolina, blends anxious indie rock, shoegaze, and pop.

Most popular song from Indigo De Souza: Take Off Ur Pants

Tank and the Bangas

An American funk-soul band from New Orleans, formed in 2011, is known for its vibrant, genre-blending sound, which combines soul, funk, hip-hop, and spoken word with dynamic vocals.

Most popular song from Tank and the Bangas: Nice Things

2025 Bumbershoot headliners for Sunday, August 31st

Aurora

Aurora Aksnes's Norwegian indie pop project, formed in 2012, has an ethereal, emotive sound that blends electropop, folk, and art pop with introspective lyrics.

Most popular song from Aurora: Runaway

Janelle Monáe

Besides, Weezer, Janelle is one of Bumbershoot's biggest catches on this year's bill. Monae alternates time between writing, recording, and touring with acting. She’s been in the game since 2003, with talent seemingly borrowed from Prince. Janelle blends funk, soul, and R&B with charisma.

Janelle Monáe’s most popular song: Make Me Feel

Sylvan Esso

Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn formed an electronic pop duo from North Carolina in 2013. They’re minimalist, danceable, and have a folk-pop vocal sound. Their glittery, synth-driven beats will make you move in the Seattle rain.

Sylvan Esso’s most popular song: Coffee

Digable Planets

I played them back in the day on Seattle’s KUBE 93. It's hard to believe that this hip-hop trio from Brooklyn’s groundbreaking album, Blowout Comb, dropped 30 years ago. They’ll celebrate, play the album, and bring back all the laid-back rap, funk, and cool jazz feels.

Digable Planets' most popular song: Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)

Tennis

If I had to see only one act at this year's lineup, I would see them. They’re an indie pop band from Denver, formed by husband-and-wife duo Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley in 2010. Their dreamy, retro-inspired sound wonderfully blends new wave with '60s pop and soul.

Most popular song from Tennis: Origins

Saba

An American rapper and producer from Chicago, active since 2012. His introspective, soulful sound blends hip-hop, jazz, and R&B with vivid storytelling and socially conscious lyricism.

Saba’s most popular song: Photosynthesis

