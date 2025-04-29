SeaTac Travel Alert: TSA Bans Popular Item from Checked Bags

When’s the latest you’ve flown out of SeaTac airport? Airport? While Idaho may have recently ranked among states with the busiest airports, mainly due to the volume of people departing from BOI, we’re relatively spoiled when it comes to our TSA wait times.

Tips for flying out of Sea-Tac

If you have a domestic flight, you are advised to show up at Sea-Tac at least two hours before your flight.

If you have an international flight, please arrive at the airport at least three hours before your scheduled departure time.

Experts also suggest using your airline's app to retrieve your mobile boarding pass and check baggage before arriving at the airport.

SeaTac ratings have been low in the past couple of years.

For the second year in a row, Western Washington's largest airport ranks near the bottom of J.D. Power's customer satisfaction ratings.

After ranking 18th out of 20 "mega" airports in 2023, SeaTac rose slightly, to 16th out of 20 in the 2024 edition.

In what areas does SeaTac receive ratings from J.D. Power?

Ease of travel through the airport;

Level of trust with airport, terminal facilities, and airport staff;

Departure/to airport experience;

Food and beverages in the airport

Retail experience

Flight arrival and departure experience.

TSA Bans Popular Item from Checked Bags at SeaTac and other airports

Travelers pay attention to where they pack their rechargeable power banks for their smartphones.

All lithium ion batteries are capable of overheating and undergoing a process called thermal runaway. Thermal runaway can occur without warning as a result of various factors, including if the battery is damaged, overheated, exposed to water, overcharged, or improperly packed. -FAA

DO NOT PACK YOUR RECHARGEABLE POWER BANK IN YOUR CHECKED LUGGAGE.

If one is found in your checked luggage, it will be pulled by security during screening if they discover a power bank.

On the TSA’s website, devices containing lithium batteries are not permitted in checked baggage.

Rechargeable power banks are permitted in carry-on luggage, as flight crews are trained to handle emergencies caused by overheating, smoking, or burning lithium batteries in the cabin.

Besides Lithium rechargeable power banks, here are some other items you're not permitted to pack in your checked baggage.

