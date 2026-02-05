The Seattle Seahawks will play in their 4th Super Bowl on Sunday. Should they win at the 49ers' home in Santa Clara, they will have won their 2nd title ever. They will also help put to rest the ghosts of Russell Wilson's infamous interception at the goal line in 2015.

Super Bowl LX Ticket Prices Are Dropping: Super Bowl week is here, and while prices have dipped slightly, seeing the Seahawks take on the Patriots in Super Bowl 60 is still a significant splurge. Resale tickets on StubHub are averaging $6,000 to $8,000.

What are the advantages of watching the Super Bowl in person?

Attending the Super Bowl in person offers an immersive experience that can't be matched on TV, despite better visibility and comfort at home. The unique atmosphere, emotional energy, and sense of exclusivity make live attendance special.

Being part of a massive crowd (typically 65,000–90,000+ people) creates an electric, shared intensity. The roar after a big play, the collective tension during a close moment, and the stadium's sound system amplify everything.

The pregame pageantry, player introductions, flyovers, the halftime show setup, performance, and teardown. The overall "bigger-than-life" production feels more powerful in person.

What are the cheapest Super Bowl 60 tickets?

As of Monday morning, StubHub’s cheapest seat for a single Super Bowl 60 ticket is $4,937 for a seat in the 400 level of Levi’s Stadium. Almost a $2,000 savings from the peak prices last week.

​​What are the most expensive Super Bowl 60 tickets?

Great midfield seats are soaring past $40-thousand, with VIP sections hovering in the $20 to $30-thousand range. If that hurts your wallet just reading it. The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots play for the bragging rights of Super Bowl 60 Champions.

How to watch and listen to Super Bowl 60

The kickoff is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 3:30 pm. If you’d like to listen to Steve Raible call the action (KPQ does not have the rights to carry the radio broadcast) Listen on the Seattle Sports app. Or watch on NBC with streaming options on Peacock and NFL+.

