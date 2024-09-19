Great News: Washington Sockeye Runs Have Rebounded

In recent years, the Pacific Ocean ecosystem has shown troubling signs.

When the engine light on your dashboard flashes, you know it's time to visit the mechanic to diagnose the issue.

Engine check light on car dashboard. 3D rendered illustration. andriano_cz loading...

The Pacific has had several warning lights flash in recent years.

The Pacific warming was the reason for the 2022 closing of the Alaskan snow crab season. A sudden decline in adult and juvenile Snow Crabs was linked to the 2018-2019 marine heatwave.

Pollution has harmed Pacific sea life. Have you heard of the floating island of pollution? I was shocked to learn that the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is now over 617,000 square miles or twice the size of Texas.

Since 2013, 90% of Pacific Starfish have died due to a mysterious Wasting Syndrome, possibly linked to the Pacific’s warming temperatures.

In the early 2010s, Salmon's late summer in Pacific Northwest inland rivers and streams runs saw a troubling downturn. A plan to help the salmon was spawned, and now we're thankfully seeing rewards.

Changes to help Salmon Runs have resulted in improvements

Great news!

Chinook Salmon Leaps Through White Water May 17 2001 In The Rapid River In Idaho As It Getty Images loading...

Washington recorded a record-breaking sockeye salmon run this year. The Fish Passage Center recorded over 750,000 sockeyes over the Bonneville Dam - much higher than twice the dismal 10-year average of only 329,000.

Other significant numbers from the Fish Passage Center include:

More than 700,000 sockeyes at the Dalles Dam (295,000 last year)

663,000 at the John Day Dam (282,000 last year)

A plan to help Salmon in 2014 is working!

A water management plan was adopted in 2014, partnering with Indian tribes, dam operators, and fish managers in the U.S. and Canada.

We’re still not out of the woods.

Investigators from the Seattle Times credit the plan but offer caution due to the warming temperatures that can prevent the sockeye from reaching their late summer spawning ground.

Get our free mobile app

Other species of salmon are still struggling.

While Sockeye numbers have rebounded this year, other species, like the Snake River Sockeye, have troubling run numbers.

Only about 220 endangered Snake River sockeyes crossed the Lower Granite Dam in Idaho earlier this year. -Seattle Times

5 Beloved Fan Favorite Movies That Were Filmed in Washington State If you live in or have visited Washington state, then you may be surprised to learn that many iconic movies have been filmed right here. Here are 5 of our favorites: Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals