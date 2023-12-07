Best Romantic Restaurants Around the State of Washington
No matter where you are in the state of Washington, there’s a quality restaurant in your area - where you can take your date out for a romantic meal.
If you live in the following Washington cities & towns - you'll find a quality romantic restaurant. Each establishment showed up on TripAdvisor's "Most Romantic Restaurant" listing in 2023.
Aberdeen/Hoquiam/Grays Harbor County
Bellevue
Bellingham
Bremerton
Chelan
Ellensburg
Everett
Leavenworth
Moses Lake (and all of Grant County)
Olympia
Port Angeles
Pullman
Seattle
Spokane
Tacoma
Tri-Cities
Vancouver/Portland, Oregon
Walla Walla
Wenatchee
Yakima
TripAdvisor listings for Most Romantic Restuarants in Washington
(Each restaurant has a hyperlink - Click the title of the restaurant to learn more information)
Aberdeen/Hoquiam/Grays Harbor County
Bellevue
Bellingham
- Oyster Bar on Chuckanut Drive
- Anthony's Hearthfire Grill ~ Squalicum Harbor
- Anthony's at Squalicum Harbor
Bremerton
Chelan
Ellensburg
(only two were listed for Ellensburg)
Everett
Leavenworth
Moses Lake (and all of Grant County)
(only two were listed for Moses Lake/Grant County)
Olympia
Port Angeles
Pullman
Seattle
Spokane
Tacoma
Tri-Cities
Vancouver/Portland, Oregon
Walla Walla
Wenatchee
Yakima
INFO: TripAdvisor
