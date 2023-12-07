Best Romantic Restaurants Around the State of Washington

No matter where you are in the state of Washington, there’s a quality restaurant in your area - where you can take your date out for a romantic meal.

If you live in the following Washington cities & towns - you'll find a quality romantic restaurant. Each establishment showed up on TripAdvisor's "Most Romantic Restaurant" listing in 2023.

Aberdeen/Hoquiam/Grays Harbor County

Bellevue

Bellingham

Bremerton

Chelan

Ellensburg

Everett

Leavenworth

Moses Lake (and all of Grant County)

Olympia

Port Angeles

Pullman

Seattle

Spokane

Tacoma

Tri-Cities

Vancouver/Portland, Oregon

Walla Walla

Wenatchee

Yakima

TripAdvisor listings for Most Romantic Restuarants in Washington

(Each restaurant has a hyperlink - Click the title of the restaurant to learn more information)

Aberdeen/Hoquiam/Grays Harbor County

  1. Westport Winery
  2. Rediviva
  3. GH Wine Sellars

Bellevue

  1. Seastar Restaurant & Raw Bar
  2. John Howie Steak
  3. Daniel's Broiler - Bellevue

Bellingham

  1. Oyster Bar on Chuckanut Drive
  2. Anthony's Hearthfire Grill ~ Squalicum Harbor
  3. Anthony's at Squalicum Harbor

Bremerton

  1. Anthonys at Sinclair Inlet
  2. Boat Shed Restaurant
  3. La Fermata

Chelan

  1. Sorrento's
  2. Winemakers Grill at Wapato Point Cellars
  3. Karma Vineyards - 18 BRIX Restaurant

Ellensburg

  1. Ellensburg Pasta Company
  2. Canyon River Grill

(only two were listed for Ellensburg)

Everett

  1. Arnie's Restaurant & Bar - Mukilteo
  2. Anthony's Homeport
  3. Emory's on Silver Lake

Leavenworth

  1. Visconti's Ristorante Italiano
  2. Sulla Vita
  3. Mozart's Restaurant

Moses Lake (and all of Grant County)

  1. Michael's on the Lake
  2. Pillar Rock Grill

(only two were listed for Moses Lake/Grant County)

Olympia

  1. Gardner's Restaurant
  2. Basilico
  3. Anthony's Hearthfire Grill - North Point

Port Angeles

  1. 929 Woodfired Grill
  2. Sabai Thai
  3. Kokopelli Grill

Pullman

  1. Black Cypress
  2. Lodgepole
  3. Sangria Grille

Seattle

  1. The Pink Door
  2. The Capital Grille
  3. Shaker + Spear

Spokane

  1. The Melting Pot
  2. Wild Sage American Bistro
  3. Mizuna Restaurant & Wine Bar

Tacoma

  1. Marzano's Restaurant
  2. Over The Moon Cafe
  3. Anthony's HomePort (Gig Harbor)

Tri-Cities

  1. Drumheller's Food & Drink
  2. Anthony's HomePort Columbia Point
  3. Monterosso's

Vancouver/Portland, Oregon

  1. Mucca Osteria
  2. Q Restaurant & Bar
  3. Cabezon Restaurant

Walla Walla

  1. The Marc Restaurant
  2. TMACS
  3. Saffron Mediterranean Kitchen

Wenatchee

  1. Visconti's Italian Restaurant
  2. Inna's Cuisine
  3. Shakti's

Yakima

  1. WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
  2. Zesta Cucina
  3. Crafted


INFO: TripAdvisor

