Popular Retailer With 26 Washington Stores Contemplates Closures
Life, post-pandemic is drifting back to normal. If only the prices would drift back down to 2019.
The experts at Marketwatch say most prices will probably never return to the pre-COVID-19 days.
But hold onto hope
Quality of life (read: more expendable income) could return with inflation rates slowly decreasing - tag teamed with the gradual cost of living adjustments.
Businesses Have Had it Hard.
Snap back to present-day economics.
Rising inflation, higher lease rates, and consumers with less disposable income have made survival difficult for large department stores, and locally owned shops.
Companies have been publicly addressing their revenue losses.
Many well-established brands have had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy claims and shut down.
Add another large retail brand (seemingly bulletproof) that needs to right its ship in the coming 12 months.
This company has 26 locations across Washington.
Who?
Big Lots - a national discount retailer with a big reputation for bringing quality goods to customers at affordable prices.
After the pandemic, even their prices had risen. Big Lots has been clawing and battling to stay in business.
The company released an SEC filing, where Big Lots stated that they incurred net losses and used cash to pay creditors in 2022, 2023, and the first quarter of 2024.
As Big Lots look for the economy to rebound, store closures may begin across the country - which means their locations in Washington could be in jeopardy.
Big Lots hasn't quite reached this level - but if things don't get better soon one of our favorite discount retailers may be closing locations down the road.
Big Lots has locations in the following Washington cities:
Cities with 1 location (unless noted)
Bellingham
Burien
Covington
Everett
Kennewick
Kent
Lacey
Lakeview
Longview
Lynnwood
Marysville
Moses Lake
Olympia
Port Angeles
Port Orchard
Puyallup
Renton
Richland
Spokane
Spokane Valley
Tacoma (TWO LOCATIONS)
Vancouver
Wenatchee
Yakima
