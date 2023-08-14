Where are the best places to relax in Washington state, besides Home? I mean, what if you don't live here and you still want to make sure you are taking your relaxation to the max? TripAdvisor helps us!

TripAdvisor's Top 5 Recommendations on where to "Relax" in WA:

1. Relax Inn - Chehalis WA

"The very nice lady at the reception desk gave us a lovely corner room that was big and very quiet. Everything was clean and in good condition. The king sized bed was extremely comfortable!! The location was excellent - close to the freeway and several restaurants. We would definitely stay here again." - TripAdvisor Reviewer

2. Salish Lodge and Spa - Snoqualmie

"My husband and I celebrated our 40th anniversary and what a wonderful time we had. From the moment we arrived we were greeted with smiles and made to feel so welcome. Our dinner was magnificent! Next time we will still longer. Truly a memorable time." - TripAdvisor Reviewer

3. Carson Ridge Luxury Cabins - Carson WA

"Such a beautiful place! I would definitely go back. Our cabin was very comfortable and quiet. The grounds/landscaping are amazing. Richard and Theresa are very friendly and the property is maintained so well. Very peaceful stay but close to Columbia River Gorge, Hood River Valley and Mt. Hood. If you are going to this area this is the place to stay." - TripAdvisor Reviewer

4. Seattle Harbor Cruise

"The trip is a very efficient way to begin to understand and appreciate Seattle. I enjoyed the briefing and the views" - Tripadvisor Reviewer

5. The Edgewater Hotel - Seattle

"We did splurge a bit on this hotel since it is the only overwater hotel in Seattle with a rich history. The rooms were great but what really made this memorable was when we got done at the Space Needle after sunset and came down to the restaurant. They sat us in a cozy leather couch with coffee table in front of the fireplace. We could see through the beautiful glass doors to the water and right in our view was the sliver of the moon! Between the fire, the moon and the sky colors and our yummy food, we could not ask for a better way to end the day!" - TripAdvisor Reviewer

There you have it, now go relax and let the stress wait for when you are done. Washington State has your back!

