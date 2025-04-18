Red Robin Announced the Historic Bottomless Burger Pass

For decades, Red Robin has been a brand of fun. Their legacy of fun and tasty food began in 1969, directly adjacent to the University Bridge in Seattle. I regularly went to Red Robin after a game. Not many years ago, I would unwind with my family after work and take the kids there for dinner on a Friday.

Red Robin was the place to meet your best friend and catch up on life.

The recent worldwide pandemic changed how Western society viewed sit-down restaurants. We don’t go out to eat as often anymore. Red Robin has felt the pinch.

How many Red Robin Locations are there?

There are approximately 500 Red Robin restaurants in 39 states, as well as one location in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Bain Capital Reportedly Exploring Acquisition Of Restaurant Operator Sizzling Platter Getty Images loading...

How bad has it been for Red Robin?

In 2024, Red Robin reported a net loss of $77.5 million. In 2023, the once-loved burger joint lost $21.2 million. However, amidst this cloud of bad news, there is a silver lining if you know where to look.

Red Robin has seen signs of life.

There is some excellent news in a recent Finance Buzz article:

“(Red Robin has seen) Positive comp sales up 3.4% and continued sequential traffic improvement in the fourth quarter, a positive sign for the company. Additionally, they stated that over 300 locations are performing well under their transformation efforts, which could reduce closures.” -Finance Buzz.

Red Robin’s recent promotions demonstrate considerable grit.

Red Robin Buzzer Beater Bacon Cheeseburger CREDIT: Red Robin Red Robin Buzzer Beater Bacon Cheeseburger CREDIT: Red Robin loading...

Red Robin recently capitalized on Americans’ love of college basketball’s March Madness with a catchy menu. They offered a three-beef patty called the “Buzzer Beater Bacon Cheeseburger.” In addition to the three patties, the “Three Pointer” came with four strips of bacon and six slices of American cheese.

For those wanting a more sane amount of beef, they also offered a "two-pointer.” Both came with their signature bottomless Red Robin Fries. Brilliant marketing.

The Comeback continues

Scientific American published an article that acknowledged the longstanding idea that habits can form in as little as 21 days. The braintrust at Red Robin is banking on reestablishing the habit of fun and burgers with yet another smart promotion.

The Red Robin Bottomless Burger Pass

Bottomless Burger Pass Credit: Red Robin Credit: Red Robin loading...

Earlier this week, Red Robin announced the introduction of the Bottomless Burger Pass. For just $20, you’ll get a black-and-gold card mailed to you. For the entire month of May, National Burger Month, you get a burger and a bottomless side of fries every day, from May 1st to May 31st.

NOTE: Any substitutions, additions, or premium sides added to your order may result in an additional charge.

The Bottomless Burger Pass went on sale this morning, Thursday, April 17th, at 8:00 a.m.

Only a limited number of Burger Passes are available, with a limit of one card per customer. The passes can be purchased online by clicking this link.

