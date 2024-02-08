Wenatchee’s Rails and Ales 2024: The Ultimate Good Time

Rails and Ales is BACK in Wenatchee for 2024!

Rails and Ales

Saturday, March 9th, 2024

loading...

Thank you, Visit Wenatchee, for coming back and better than ever for the EPIC Rails and Ales! Without even looking at how many years the Wenatchee Valley has been blessed with the event, we know this Annual event is a treat! And a huge shout-out to Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort!

How has Rails and Ales expanded for 2024?

Before the contest takes center stage on Orondo Street in historic Downtown Wenatchee, head to Centennial Park for a cool line-up of things to try. Testing your skills on skis and snowboards, try snowshoeing (oh fun, I've never done that!), shoot a hockey puck and experience a thrill like a Wenatchee Wild WHL player, Centennial Park is our playground from Noon to 3pm!

The Rail Jam starts at 3pm-9pm

Orondo Street will be jam packed with thrilling tricks, and incredible stunts that will make people of all ages say, "Whoa!"

The event is catered to all ages, but the Beer Garden is going to be lit!

"As you watch the action unfold, treat your taste buds at a variety of food trucks and charming downtown establishments. And for those who are 21 and above, enjoy a selection of locally crafted beer and cider in our vibrant beer gardens." - Visit Wenatchee

What if we don't want to stop the fun after the Rail Jam?

"The night doesn't end with the competition, make your way back to Centennial Park, where the excitement continues with the awards presentation and concert. Get ready to groove to the rhythm of the live music from Sour Fuzz, the rock powerhouse hailing from Bellingham. A beer garden will be in a designated audience area, so all ages can enjoy the music." - Visit Wenatchee

(Shameless plug, I will totally be there, so if you see a gal holding hand warmers like her life depends on it, yes, that is me :) )

Rails & Ales | Visit Wenatchee

