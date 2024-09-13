The Wild Reason WD-40 is Flying Off Shelves in Washington

It's crazy, but the festive Halloween season is already here.

Look around; you might already see some creative spooky decorations around your neighborhood. So, how do some people get their pumpkins to last a month and a half—a full six weeks—during the warm September/early October afternoons in North Central Washington?

We’ll tell you shortly, and remember, the biggest trick-or-treat event in Washington will be here soon.

The 2-hour event will happen on Historic Wenatchee Avenue in Downtown Wenatchee.

Thursday afternoon - October 31st from 3 PM to 5 PM

Bring the kids for Trick-or-Treating with friends and family!

The Big Reason WD-40 is Flying Off Shelves in the Pacific Northwest

People do a not-so-secret thing this time of year, causing a shortage of WD-40 on store shelves across America and here in Washington.

People are spraying their pumpkins with WD-40 to make them last longer and keep them looking fresh.

WD-40 has excellent advice to help your pumpkins look great for weeks.

Why Are People Putting WD-40 On Pumpkins?

Repels insects: WD-40 keeps insects away from pumpkins.

Prevents moisture: WD-40 repels moisture and keeps pumpkins hydrated.

Protects from freezing: WD-40 helps pumpkins resist freezing temperatures.

Adds shine: WD-40 gives pumpkins a shiny exterior.

Apply a light coating : Use the wide spray nozzle to apply a thin layer of WD-40 to the pumpkin.

Avoid flames : Don't spray WD-40 near a lit candle or flame because it's flammable.

Wipe away excess: Use a cloth or rag to remove excess liquid.

