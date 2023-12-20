WA Confidential: The State’s Favorite Xmas Song is Sleighin’

Christmas time is such a joyous, fun, festive, stressful, exciting time. What makes Christmas even better? All the fun Christmas Songs we get to hear, unless you work in retail, then you are pretty much over the Christmas music on day one.

Which States love Which Christmas Song?

All I Want for Christmas is You:

This Mariah Carey classic is loved by 10 different states! Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia! Really?? I thought that was a "hated" Christmas Song...

Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree:



Two states love this Brenda Lee Classic! Alabama and Kentucky! (My personal favorite too)

Wonderful Christmastime:

Alaska is the lone ranger on this Christmas Classic. It is a fun one to listen to though! Way to stand out Alaska!

Run Rudolph Run:

Such a fun song and music video! Run run Rudolph, Santa's gotta get to town! Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana and North Dakota all love this song!

What's Washington State's favorite Christmas Song?!

Without further ado, I present to you, not only Washington States favorite Christmas song but also Arizona and West Virginias favorite Christmas song.



Oh Washington, how we are on the same page is just beautiful! It's The Most Wonderful Time of The Year. Such a fun song, makes you smile, makes for shopping in store easier, just makes you feel all around, joyous. Such a great reminder because it is, the most wonderful time of the year!

Check out other states here.

What's a favorite Christmas song of yours? All I want for Christmas is my 2 front teeth? My little girl was saying that last Christmas!

