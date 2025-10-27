We've all seen the dozens of numbers painted on the side of a mountain just south of Entiat, where the Entiat River empties into the Columbia.

I recently spoke with a graduate from Entiat who shared some information about what locals have long called “Numeral Mountain.”

When did the numbers begin to appear on the side of the hill?

Each numeral—a square measuring 13 x 17 feet—was painted annually by the graduating class of Entiat High School. The earliest number seen on Numeral Mountain was from the class of 1920. Word around town is that the class of 1923 was the first to paint their number. The numbers honoring the classes of 1920-22 were painted later.

Unique art was painted over the years

Throughout the various color combinations on Entiat’s Numeral Mountain, the stars and stripes of the American flag featuring the number 71 stand out prominently. Other artistic touches include the peace sign from the class of 1972, which reflects the sentiments of the time as we were concluding our involvement in the Vietnam War. The class of 1989 celebrated Washington’s statehood centennial with a green outline of the state alongside their number 89. The class of 1976 proudly incorporated a depiction of the Liberty Bell. Meanwhile, in 1943, when the outcome of World War II was still uncertain, that year’s patriotic and hopeful class painted a bold "V" to symbolize victory.

How often have they had to repaint the numbers?

The alumni noted that the numbers were first repainted in the 1980s due to years of weathering. After the 2014 Mills Canyon fire affected the hillside, some touch-up work was required. This intense fire, which was accompanied by strong winds, was captured in a time-lapse video by Jesse Coble Photography, available on Facebook.

My favorite picture of Numeral Mountain was taken and showcased on the popular McGlinn's Public House Facebook page.

