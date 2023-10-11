Paddleboarders and kayakers Watch Over Columbia River Swimmers Last month, 13 swimmers, most from the local Wild Wenatchee Swimmers group, swam around Turtle Island near Lincoln Rock State Park on Labor Day 2023.

The Labor Day Monday 3.5-mile "swim at your own risk" event was made safer by nearly a dozen paddleboarders and kayakers from Wild Wenatchee Paddlers, who watched over the swimmers.

'A big gift to this casually organized event is being accompanied by a pontoon boat skippered by Phil and Dan.' -Charlene Woodward

The Labor Day swim started with a jump into the Columbia River from the boat and ended with the boat picking up tired swimmers and following the last swimmer in.

72-year-old Charlene Woodward started Wild Wenatchee Swimmers - a Facebook group, now with 328 members. The group meets up at 11 a.m. - each and every Saturday at the Walla Walla Point Park sandbar. Another group jumps into the Columbia River at Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park and Lincoln Rock State Park during the week.

NOTE: Click this link, If you'd like to join the Wenatchee Wild Swimmers

Here's the group's description on Facebook: "Come On In, The Water Is Cold! We are inclusive, like-minded water enthusiasts who embrace swimming in cold water for its invigorating benefits. We gather informally, please check the announcements for posted swims for the week and contact the person listed so they can let you know if times or locations have changed." - Wild Wenatchee Swimmers

