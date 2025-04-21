Major Generic Drug Recall Affects the PNW: What You Need to Know

If you live in the Pacific Northwest states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana, you’ll want to double-check your prescriptions.

Some of the recalled drugs are used to treat seasonal allergies or as antibiotics. Many of these medications were distributed through pharmacies across the Northwest, as well as online retailers such as Amazon and Walmart. Some are also available over-the-counter.

Why was there a drug recall by the Federal Drug Administration

A recent inspection at one of Glenmark’s plants in India uncovered concerns about cross-contamination, inadequate quality testing, and poor production practices. The FDA then issued a Class II recall of dozens of generic drugs, listed below.

NOTE: Class II indicates a health risk that is considered temporary or medically reversible.

Daily Antiretroviral Pill Found To Protect Healthy From AIDS Transmission Getty Images loading...

Here’s a complete list of the recalled drugs and what they’re typically used for:

Fenofibrate capsules – lowers cholesterol and triglycerides

Propafenone ER capsules – treat irregular heartbeat (atrial fibrillation)

Solifenacin succinate tablets – for overactive bladder

Voriconazole tablets – an antifungal for serious infections

Gabapentin tablets – for nerve pain and seizures

Lacosamide tablets – for partial-onset seizures

Frovatriptan tablets – for migraine relief

Rufinamide tablets – for seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome

Nitroglycerin tablets (sublingual) – relieves chest pain (angina)

Pravastatin sodium tablets – lowers cholesterol

Fluphenazine hydrochloride tablets – an antipsychotic for mental health conditions

Metformin ER tablets – for type 2 diabetes

Indomethacin ER capsules – NSAID for arthritis and inflammation

Saxagliptin tablets – for blood sugar control in diabetes

Teriflunomide tablets – for multiple sclerosis

Ranolazine ER tablets – treat chronic angina

Carvedilol tablets – for high blood pressure and heart failure

Prochlorperazine tablets – for nausea, vomiting, and schizophrenia

Rosuvastatin tablets – lower cholesterol

Colesevelam hydrochloride tablets – lowers LDL cholesterol

Diltiazem ER capsules – for high blood pressure and chest pain

Clindamycin capsules – an antibiotic

Naproxen sodium tablets – NSAID for pain and inflammation

Acetaminophen and ibuprofen combo tablets – OTC pain and fever relief

Cetirizine hydrochloride tablets – for seasonal allergies

What if you find medicine from Glenmark that is listed above?

Discontinue use of the medication and consult your doctor or pharmacist about a replacement. Then make sure to dispose of the recalled medication safely. You can find full recall details, including lot numbers and expiration dates, in the FDA’s enforcement report.

