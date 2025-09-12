If you grew up in the Pacific Northwest, you might not realize how good we have it here. Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and British Columbia offer a great mix of urban energy, fresh air, and outdoor places that attract people from all over the world.

World's Best Cities did a recent study ranking the best 100 cities in America, and the 100 best in the World. Five towns in the Pacific Northwest were featured in this prestigious report.

Based on recent global rankings, here are the top five PNW cities that shine as the best in the world for living, working, and playing. Whether you're job-hunting or adventure-seeking, they're world-class escapes.

Starting north of the border

Vancouver BC via Canva Vancouver BC via Canva loading...

Vancouver, British Columbia, is ranked 2nd in Canada and 22nd worldwide.

A three-hour drive from Seattle, this stunning city with a great mild climate boasts ancient forests, totem poles, and a pan-Asian vibe that's unparalleled. Vancouver is known for having the largest pan-Asian population outside Asia. With Whistler Blackcomb and nearby ski hills overlooking the city, and a fantastic beach just a quick transit away, Stanley Park's green oasis helped Vancouver, BC earn the fifth best tree-covered city in the World. The largest city in British Columbia struggles with hotel shortages and rising real estate prices. But with top educational attainment (#7) and events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, it has become a hip destination city.

Seattle, Washington—5th best in America and #19 globally

Seattle via Canva Seattle via Canva loading...

This understated West Coast gem is a world tech hub that is home to Amazon and Microsoft. Seattle is ranked the #3 city in GDP per Capita and #2 in Air Quality. Due to earthquake concerns, the Highway 99/Alaskan Way Viaduct was torn down and gave way to the new Ocean Pavilion at the Aquarium and Overlook Walk, connecting Pike Place Market to the Seattle waterfront. In the past year, tourism hit record numbers with 40 million visitors in 2024. Housing is pricey (median $887,994), but initiatives for 330,000 new units keep it accessible.

Portland, Oregon, ranks 17th in America (#35 worldwide)

Portland, Oregon via Canva Portland, Oregon via Canva loading...

Keeping Portland weird has been a rallying cry. It's hip, caffeinated inhabitants ride their cargo bikes to any of its nearly 100 breweries and numerous food trucks. The city along the Willamette River, home to Nike and Columbia, is tied for #1 in Biking and #5 in Air Quality. Despite past spikes in homelessness, the population is growing again, with affordable housing projects and transit plans connecting more residents.

Boise, Idaho, 69th in America, is a hidden powerhouse

Boise, Idaho via Canva Boise, Idaho via Canva loading...

At the heart of Idaho's tech boom, with Micron's $125 billion investment, Boise boasts a #3 Unemployment Rate and #21 Biking. Surrounded by national forests (#43 Nature & Parks), it's perfect for rafting or hiking, with affordable rents around $1,400 for a one-bedroom. Opportunity flows like the Boise River in this fast-growing metro.

Finally, Spokane, Washington—72nd in America, but don't underestimate it

Spokane via Canva Spokane via Canva loading...

This bike-friendly city (#40 Biking) combines riverfront walks (#45 Walkability) with a thriving food scene (#73 Restaurants) and #36 Healthcare. Its potential as a tech hub, WSU's incubator, and new hotels near the airport make it an attractive spot for remote workers craving access to the outdoors and craft brews.

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data , which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living. Gallery Credit: Stacker