Ever Been to Lois&#8217;s Drive-In?

Ever Been to Lois’s Drive-In?

Lois's Drive-In CREDIT: Steve Renfrow (via Facebook)

Do You Remember Lois’s Drive-In? 

We've all seen the old closed down hamburger drive-in when driving through Orondo on Highway 2.

Its now an aging white concrete structure with the iconic red and blue stripes - that someone kindly repainted a few years ago.

A few months ago, Scott Renfrew posted a picture of it Wenatchee Valley History Facebook group.

I'm glad he did - I've always wondered what the history was with Lois's Drive-In. It was an establishment that served tasty burgers, fries, ice-cream and milkshakes. The comments all seem to suggest it was open in the 1970s and early 1980s.


Back in the 2000s, The Wenatchee World wrote about Orondo - and mentioned that Lois's Drive-in was originally an Orondo Post Office, built in the 1940s.

It was built as a replacement to the previous post office that burned down. It makes sense that they built it primarily of concrete/cinder blocks - to prevent losing another post office to fire.

The Wenatchee Valley History group on Facebook discussed this iconic place - that still sits and watches us drive by.

"Pretty sure it was the Orondo Post Office first. "- Susan Boeggeman

"My step-dad (John HD Smith) was the postmaster there for many years

"We attended the 100th anniversary of Orondo." - Shirley Kinney-White

Did Lois shut down the drive-in restaurant to go back into education?

"I do believe Lois is still around! Never heard why it shut down. Think she went teaching." - Tom Lorz

"Lois Davies was the Superintendent in Pateros. I believe the drive-in was named for Lois Dewhurst." - Sally Ryan

"you are correct." - Kristine Harding Gray

"Her name is Lois Dewhurst. I grew up with her kids. I believe they moved to Oklahoma where her husband was from. I’m positive she was never a teacher or principal. I remember her fried egg sandwich had mustard pickles and onion. Good stuff! " - Kevin Wood

"I remember a Ben Dewhurst around Waterville. Same people?" - Sam Lassiter

"Yes, he was Lois’s Husband." - Kevin Wood

The many memories of stopping by Lois's Drive-in

"They had milk and bread there too. There wasn’t a grocery store in Orondo when we lived there in the early eighties. My girls called it Lois’s Driveway when they were little." - Rick Verstrate

Lois's Drive-In in watercolor CREDIT: Jeff Holter (via Facebook)
loading...

Grammar lessons - Should it be Lois's or Lois'?

"Should have been spelled out as Lois' not "Lois's" - Michael J Izak

"Since it was their business I believe they could call it what they wanted to. "- Keith Holmquist

"Lois's'"is correct grammar. The apostrophe without an 's' following is only used in a plural." - Mark Sharley

What years was Lois's Drive-In open?

"It was open in the late 70s and early 80s" - GC HaneyValentine

"June of 85 going to Waterville the place was already closed" - Alex Garcia

"Someone should open it up again" - Tracy Walton

"We would love to but heard it wasn't available." - Sher Smith Knight

 

INFO: Wenatchee Valley History (Facebook Group), Wenatchee World

7 Best Barbeque Restaurants in Washington

Who doesn't like BBQ? I'm a HUGE fan of anything barbecued. Most people enjoy barbecue ribs, pulled pork, and chicken. There are several types of barbecue styles and flavors. If you want to roadtrip to some of the best BBQ places in Washington, you're in for a treat. Let us know which is your favorite. Are these the BEST BBQ restaurants in Washington?

Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

What Iconic Concert Took Place the Year You Graduated High School

Stacker compiled a list of the most iconic concerts from each of the last 63 years, using a variety of internet-based sources, including setlist.fm, Billboard magazine, Rolling Stone magazine, and Spin magazine.

Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn

 

 

Categories: Articles

More From 610 KONA