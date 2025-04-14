Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Last Frost Dates for WA Towns
The Old Farmers' Almanac has been a trusted source since 1818.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac weather experts predict chilly temperatures through the first week of April. Warmer-than-normal mild temperatures should arrive by mid-April across the Pacific Northwest.
The PNW should also have reasonably regular to below-normal precipitation.
Scroll down to find your town (located by regions around the state) to find your estimated (usually spot on) last spring frost of the season.
Click this link for more information, including the length of the growing season. You can also use this link to access the Old Farmers' Almanac online.
Puget Sound
Olympia - May 5th
Anacortes - March 16th
Bellingham - April 8th
Everett - April 1st
Kent - March 29th
Tacoma - March 17th
Bremerton - April 7th
Seattle - March 21st
Bellevue - March 16th
Olympic Peninsula
Sequim - April 28th
Forks - May 1st
Port Angeles - March 21st
Port Townsend - March 10th
Southwest Washington
Raymond - May 1st
Ilwaco - April 16th
Vancouver, WA - April 5th
Aberdeen - April 5th
Eastern Washington
Chewelah - May 25th
Newport (Pend Oreille County) - May 18th
Pullman - May 13th
Ritzville - May 13th
Spokane/Cheney - May 1st
Clarkston/(Lewiston, ID) - April 14th
Central Washington
Ellensburg - May 14th
Yakima - May 15th
Moxee/Wapato - April 28th
Naches - April 18th
South Central
Connell - May 6th
Richland - October 18th
Pasco/Kennewick - April 2nd
Walla Walla - April 5th
North Central Washington
Leavenworth - May 17th
Waterville - May 22nd
Moses Lake - May 2nd
Brewster/Bridgeport - May 2nd
Royal City - April 29th
Othello - May 6th
Stehekin - May 2nd
Quincy/George - April 28th
Ephrata - April 29th
Chelan - April 24th
Entiat -April 13th
Wenatchee/Cashmere - April 10th
Is your town not listed?
Click this link to connect with the Old Farmers' Almanac Frost Calculator
